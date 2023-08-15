Redefining Efficiency and Safety: Assured Automation Introduces New Thermal Shutoff Valves With the TSV Series

ROSELLE, N.J., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assured Automation, a leading provider of automated valves and flow components, proudly announced the launch of its new product. The TSV Series integrates innovative technology and rigorous safety standards to deliver valves that are reliable, easy to maintain, and supremely functional, all while keeping safety at the forefront.

TSVs are critical components in refinery, terminal, and chemical piping systems. Thermal activated shutoffs work like fuses in the pipes that carry flammable liquids, and in the event of a fire, shuts the fuel flow down, preventing these liquids from further accessing and feeding the flames. Thermally activated shutoff valves can be used in a wide variety of applications at refineries, marine terminals, chemical plants and alcohol lines.

"Our TSV Series is a significant innovation in safety systems," said Assured Automation. "It combines a fire-safe ball or butterfly valve with a pneumatic actuator and an FM-approved FireChek® valve, providing a comprehensive thermal shutoff solution. It's a testament to worldclass engineering and our commitment to safety and quality."

Key features of the TSV Series include:

1. A fire-safe ball or butterfly valve-ball valves come with NPT, Socket Weld, or 150# or

300# ANSI Flanged connections. Butterfly valves are available with 150# or 300# ANSI

Flanged connections in lugged or wafer style. All valves are available in Carbon Steel or

Stainless Steel and are fire-safe with graphite seals. In addition, they are Fire-Safe designed to API 607-5; with bodies designed in Carbon Steel or Stainless Steel.

2. A spring return pneumatic valve actuator. The C Series pneumatic actuators offer a simple but cost-effective solution for use on quarter turn (90 degree) ball and butterfly valves.

Temp Range: -4°F to +175°F

Supply Pressure:

Spring Return: 40 to 120 psi

Double Acting: 20 to 120 psi

Torque Output: up to 40,000 in-lbs. (at 80 PSI supply pressure)

Service Life: Up to one million cycles

Mounting/Shaft: ISO 5211/Female

3. A FireChek® heat-activated pneumatic shutoff valve. FM approved FireChek® thermal

exhaust valve blocks air supply and opens actuator exhaust port, allowing valve to close

when heat is detected. The FireChek® is resettable and field testable. When the thermal shutoff senses temperatures above the shape memory alloy's actuation level, the shape

memory element simultaneously vents pneumatic actuator air pressure and closes

upstream supply pressure. A manual reset allows routine performance testing for safety

maintenance programs. Other specs include:

Actuation Temperature: 135°F, 150°F, or 165°F

Maximum Working Control Pressure: 125 PSIG

Fill and Discharge Capacity: 1 liter of air in under 1 second at 125 PSIG

Cv: 0.49

Length: 2.59"

Diameter: 1"

Weight: 0.482 lbs.

And more, including options like Explosion Proof Limit Switches, Wireless Alarm Systems, Trigger Temperatures, and compact rechargeable air compressors for charging.

4. A Schrader (check) valve. The assembly is charged with air/nitrogen and is locked in position with a bubbletight Schrader valve which can be charged with a small air tank or with an optional battery pump from Assured Automation.

Assured Automation's commitment to quality is clearly illustrated by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and ITAR compliance, meeting the strictest standards for military applications.

Go online to explore the revolutionary TSV Series Thermal Shutoff Valves in depth on YouTube. And to see the specs in full and use the unique online Valve Configurator to build, view, price, and order a valve package quickly and easily online, please visit HERE.

About Assured Automation

Assured Automation delivers ultra-modern actuated valves and flow components for diverse process control applications. With 40 years of expertise, we cater to a wide range of clients, from small manufacturers to Fortune 500 companies in manufacturing, chemical, and pharmaceutical sectors. We offer an extensive selection of standardized actuated valve assemblies and popular accessory items. Our custom valve actuation services deliver specialized automated valve assemblies tailored to your specific products or applications. And with full CAD capabilities, including AutoCAD and Solidworks, we are equipped to meet all your design and drawing needs. Learn more at: www.AssuredAutomation.com.

Media Contact:

Brian Booth, VP Sales

[email protected]

800-899-0553

