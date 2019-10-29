Redefining In-Home Comfort: New Honeywell Heaters Put an End to the One-Size-Fits-All Approach to Home Heating

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you prefer it cold, hot, or just right? If you're like nearly half of Americans (47 percent), as found in a national survey by the marketers of Honeywell Heaters, you want your home to be comfortable during the winter months – that "just right" temperature between cool and warm. But one person's perfect temperature can be less than perfect for someone else, which can quickly lead to arguments over indoor heating. In fact, the survey findings revealed that 84 percent of Americans have had a disagreement over the home's thermostat settings. Here to help end that heated debate, new Honeywell Heaters feature customizable heat settings, with wide area oscillation and powerful heat circulation to achieve comfort at home where and when you need it.

When the temperature isn't to one's liking, it can impact more than just comfort—it can impact productivity levels, too. According to the survey, nearly a third of Americans (31 percent) feel that colder temperatures make them less productive at home and 27 percent agree that colder temperatures inside make them feel less likely to be social. The inability to achieve a comfortable temperature may also leave some hard-to-heat spaces, like bonus rooms or basements, abandoned when temperatures drop. The same survey uncovered that nearly half of Millennials (45 percent) avoid using rooms in their home if they're too cold, as nearly a third of this generation (31 percent) craves feeling cozy with warmer temperatures at home during the winter.

To help achieve in-home comfort this season, two new Honeywell Heaters are available:

The Honeywell ComfortTemp TM 4 Ceramic Tower Heater has four intuitive heat settings – gentle heat, cozy, toasty or heat blast – to help users achieve customized comfort preferences so they can stop taking a universal approach to heating their space. A sunrise-style LED control panel illuminates as the intensity of the heat rises, and unlike other ceramic heaters on the market, this heater has been uniquely engineered so that users will not only feel the heat changes but also hear and see the differences as they adjust. The heater also has wide area oscillation for heating that can be felt across the whole room, helping to create a cozier, more comfortable home. For added features, the Honeywell ComfortTemp™ DX Ceramic Tower Heater, the premium model, has Dual SafeGuard ® Motion Sensors that shuts the heater off if objects get too close and will automatically turn the heater on again once the object is removed. A first for the industry, this product also incorporates the new SafeGuard ® Auto Shut-Off feature that will turn the heater off after 8 hours of use for peace of mind.





Since comfort and safety go hand-in-hand, both products, including their premium models, include superior, built-in safety features that go above and beyond industry standards, including 360-degree Tip-Over Protection that turns the heater off if it falls over, 2x Overheat Protection, Cool Touch Plastic Housing, Thermal Insulated Wiring, and Reinforced Wire Connections.

"We recognize that everyone has a different definition of comfort when it comes to staying warm during the winter months and the thermostat is not the be-all and end-all to reaching the perfect temperature at home," said Rose McKew, brand manager, heaters for Helen of Troy. "We're excited to bring two new heaters to the market, complete with the safety features our customers have come to trust and customizable settings to help them have their most comfortable winter yet."

The Honeywell ComfortTempTM 4 Ceramic Tower Heater has a MSRP of $84.99 and is available at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Staples, Wayfair and Meijer. The Honeywell ComfortTemp™ DX Ceramic Tower Heater has a MSRP of $99.99 and is available at Best Buy and Target. The Honeywell Turbo Force® Heat Circulator is available at Staples, Wayfair, Fred Meyer and Amazon for a MSRP of $59.99. The Honeywell Digital Turbo Force® Heat Circulator is available at Best Buy and Target for a MSRP of $79.99.

For more information about Honeywell heaters, visit: HoneywellPluggedIn.com/ or Facebook.com/HoneywellPluggedIn.

