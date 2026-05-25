Redefining Kids Content: Mindiful®'s The Moon Show Blends Storytelling and Mindfulness for Every Kid

Mindiful® gives Social Emotional Learning in a new fun way.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As concerns around kids' mental health continue to grow, Mindiful® (YouTube @MindifulTube) has launched a new approach to Social Emotional Learning (SEL) meeting kids exactly where they are: through engaging story-driven entertainment.

Their exciting puppet-led variety series, "The Moon Show," shares an easy introduction to mindfulness fun for the whole family. Each show is chock-full of beneficial SEL-based lessons woven into playful storytelling that keeps kids giggling as they learn.

The Moon Show Blends Storytelling and Mindfulness for Every Kid.

Mindiful® was created with a clear mission to make Social Emotional Learning accessible to all children, regardless of background, zip code, or budget. The program is designed for easy implementation anywhere kids are learning, from the classroom to the living room and homeschool environments.

This launch comes at a critical time.

"The mental health of U.S. children and adolescents is in crisis." [1]

"We don't have a classroom management problem. We have a youth mental-health crisis that teachers are being asked to handle." [2]

"We are left to fend for ourselves: understanding why teachers struggle to support students' mental health." [3]

Mindiful® aims to support, not replace, educators, caregivers, and mental health professionals by offering accessible tools and curriculum that help bridge the gap.

What Mindiful® offers:

Original puppet-led edutainment videos (YouTube @MindifulTube)

A free SEL education program for schools or homeschool use (www.Mindiful.Education)

Complementary, universally-accessible software (Mindiful ® app)

app) Resources for parents, teachers, and mental health professionals

Story-driven edutainment examples:

Calming Kitchen with Boop and Marty - Kids calm the senses while creating fun snacks!

Breathing Break with Little Bird - Visual meditation and breathing while traveling the fluffy skies!

Starling on the Street - Exploring being present in a big bright world!

Super Sloth Problem Solvers - Kids plan and try ways to solve any problem with Steve the Super Sloth!

Mindiful® transforms screen time into an opportunity for emotional growth, giving kids practical and empowering tools to help them as they grow.

While no single program can solve the entire kids' mental health crisis, Mindiful® gives the foundational star-ting point. It removes barriers to access and offers meaningful support where it's missing. Plus, it's a whole lot of fun!

"I wish I had this when I was a kid," is a common response from those who experience Mindiful®, a reflection of its mission to give today's children the tools many of us never had. Mindiful® is creating a brighter today and tomorrow, Mind-i-fully together with SEL tools for every child.

1. Steven H. Woolf; The Youth Mental Health Crisis in the United States: Epidemiology, Contributors, and Potential Solutions. Pediatrics November 2025; 156 (5): e2025070849. 10.1542/peds.2025-070849

2. Johnson, Brad. "We don't have a classroom management problem. We have a youth mental-health crisis that teachers are being asked to handle…" Facebook, 30 Nov. 2025.

3. Dabrowski A, Hsien M, Van Der Zant T and Ahmed SK (2025) "We are left to fend for ourselves": understanding why teachers struggle to support students' mental health. Front. Educ. 9:1505077. doi: 10.3389/feduc.2024.1505077

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SOURCE Mindiful