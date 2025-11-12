The Miami Apex: Limited Spec Automotive Spotlights the 2023 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

New Research Confirms Rarity; This Track-Focused Hypercar is Ready for Immediate Acquisition at the Miami Showroom.

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Limited Spec Automotive announces new research findings today. The focus is the magnificent 2023 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport for sale. The top used luxury automotive dealership in Miami proudly confirms this hypercar is currently in stock. This vehicle represents a pinnacle of high-net-worth collecting. We offer deep insights into its bespoke features and provenance. You can find detailed research and specifications right here.

The Rare 2023 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport for Sale

The 2023 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport

This is not a typical used Bugatti Chiron. Indeed, only 60 units of the Pur Sport exist worldwide. This extremely limited production run ensures instant collectibility. Consequently, the design focuses heavily on agility. It prioritizes corners over absolute top speed. The model features a massive, fixed rear wing. This adds significantly to the vehicle's downforce. The unique body distinguishes it from other Chiron models. We are proud to feature this exceptional model. Please visit our dedicated model page for more details.

Engineering the Exclusive

The vehicle's engineering is truly peerless. The engine is a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16. It generates an astonishing 1,479 horsepower. Moreover, the gearbox uses shortened ratios. This setup allows for quicker acceleration out of turns. Therefore, the hypercar's dynamic performance is breathtaking.

Key aspects of the Pur Sport's design include:

A lighter chassis that dramatically improves responsiveness.

A recalibrated suspension system with stiffer springs for sharp precision.

Extensive use of exposed carbon fiber throughout the exterior.

Specialized magnesium wheels, which reduce critical unsprung weight.

"A vehicle of this caliber defines a true legacy," says Stephen Waisman, spokesperson for Limited Spec Automotive. "The 2023 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport for sale appeals to the world's most discerning collectors. It is an automotive masterpiece of engineering. Therefore, our expert research confirms its status as a cornerstone investment. We provide full transparency on the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport price and history."

A Statement of Acquisition

Limited Spec Automotive specializes in these bespoke hypercars. We are the exclusive official Mansory dealership in the United States. As a result, we attract rare inventory like this magnificent 2023 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport for sale. This exclusive machine awaits its next owner now. High-profile individuals seek this level of exclusivity. We encourage serious inquiries immediately. The opportunity to own a Pre-owned Bugatti Chiron for sale near Miami is quite rare. Ultimately, this hypercar is a powerful statement of personal taste.

