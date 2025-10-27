Redefining Skin Protection with TAICEND's IAD Care Series at MEDICA 2025

A simple and effective two-step routine that gently protects fragile skin every day.

KAOHSIUNG CITY, Taiwan, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAICEND is advancing the science of wound healing and skin protection through practical, clinically proven care solutions. At MEDICA 2025, TAICEND proudly introduces its newly developed Incontinence-Associated Dermatitis (IAD) Care Series—specifically designed for elderly and fragile skin—to provide a new and elevated option for skin protection.

Step 1 – Gentle Cleansing with TAICEND Protective Wound Cleansing Mousse

Long-term diaper use or limited mobility can expose elderly skin to prolonged moisture and irritation, often leading to redness, pain, and even erosion. Proper cleansing is therefore the first and most critical step in IAD prevention.

TAICEND's Protective Wound Cleansing Mousse is the only cleansing mousse in Taiwan certified as a medical device. Formulated with Poloxamer 188, hyaluronic acid, and amino acids, it provides deep cleansing without rinsing—gentle, pain-free, and low-irritation—softening impurities while hydrating fragile skin and maintaining a healthy skin barrier.

Step 2 – Advanced Protection with TAICEND Medishield Invisible Film

After cleansing, the next crucial step is skin protection! To prevent further irritation, TAICEND's Medishield Invisible Film instantly forms a breathable, non-sticky protective layer over the skin. Its no-touch spray design minimizes secondary friction and contamination risks. With jojoba oil, olive oil, vitamin E, and provitamin B5 (panthenol), it nourishes fragile, sensitive skin and reinforces epidermal lipids to provide essential nutrients, supporting healing and repair. At the same time, it shields against external irritants, restores resilience, and delivers all-day comfortable protection.

A Smarter, Simpler IAD Care Routine

By combining cleansing and protection into one simple two-step system—Clean first, then Protect—TAICEND empowers caregivers and family members alike.

This evidence-based approach enhances patient comfort, reduces recurrence of IAD, and supports caregivers with confidence in every step of daily care.

Drawing from clinical experience and dedicated research, TAICEND creates safe and practical care solutions designed to inspire trust. We aim to help caregivers provide care with confidence, compassion, and respect in every moment.

