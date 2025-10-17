Harnessing Molecular Medicine to Accelerate Wound Healing

TAICEND – advancing the science of wound healing to cut recovery time by more than half.

KAOHSIUNG CITY, Taiwan, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAICEND will present its five major wound healing product series at the 2025 MEDICA Fair in Germany, including the Postoperative Care Series, Acute & Chronic Wound Series, Pressure Relief Series, Skin Protection & Prevention Series, and the Trauma Series.

With molecular medicine as the foundation of its R&D, TAICEND integrates cellular concepts into the wound healing process, providing in-depth insights into cellular activity at each stage of healing and mapping these mechanisms to product applications. This approach highlights the company's commitment to delivering a complete and protocol-driven clinical value in wound care.

In the Postoperative Care Series, TAICEND addresses the needs of patients recovering from procedures such as cesarean sections and orthopedic surgeries. The products help keep wounds clean, reduce the risk of infection, stabilize wound sites, alleviate pain, and minimize scar formation.

The Acute & Chronic Wound Care Series targets difficult-to-heal wounds such as pressure ulcers . TAICEND's standardized wound healing SOP has been clinically shown to accelerate healing speed by more than 50%, making it highly suitable for home healthcare and long-term care facilities.

The Pressure Relief & Prevention Series is specifically designed to address skin injuries caused by medical devices or prolonged immobility. Common scenarios include facial pressure from BiPAP masks, skin damage from drainage tubes or nasogastric tubes, and localized pressure injuries in bedridden patients. This series provides effective solutions to redistribute pressure and minimize friction-related skin damage, offering a reliable preventive care option for patients.

The Skin Protection & Prevention Series will feature a new product for Incontinence-Associated Dermatitis (IAD) prevention and care. With a simple two-step protocol, it provides an effective and convenient solution for managing skin health in elderly and bedridden patients.

Within the Emergency & Trauma Series, TAICEND will unveil a range of products designed for emergency and battlefield applications, including emergency bandages, tourniquets, and chest seals. These products are engineered to provide rapid, life-saving interventions in critical injury scenarios, underscoring TAICEND's dedication to delivering comprehensive wound care solutions—from clinical settings to frontline emergencies.

