Redesigned TOEIC Bridge® Tests Continue Worldwide Rollout

PRINCETON, N.J., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful launch and administrations of the redesigned four-skills TOEIC Bridge ® tests in Japan, Korea and Taiwan, ETS continues to roll-out the new suite of TOEIC Bridge assessments worldwide.

ETS's comprehensive suite of redesigned TOEIC Bridge tests provide score users and test takers with an objective and effective tool to measure and understand an individual's basic-to-intermediate English-language proficiency.

The redesigned TOEIC Bridge tests focus on an individual's basic- to intermediate-level English proficiency by reliably assessing all four communication skills — listening, reading, speaking and writing — in everyday life and common workplace scenarios that reflect modern language uses and communication methods. The suite provides performance feedback to enable more effective teaching that in turn helps test takers progress on the path to advanced English-language proficiency. In addition, score users will experience greater flexibility and convenience as skills can now be combined into complementary modules to suit their specific needs.

"Our recent and successful administrations of the TOEIC Bridge Listening and Reading tests, and Speaking and Writing tests, are demonstrative of our commitment to provide high-quality assessments for foundational level English-language learners," said Dr. Feng Yu, Executive Director of the TOEIC ® program at ETS. "The redesigned TOEIC Bridge tests were developed using the same rigor and quality control that make the TOEIC program the trusted global standard for measuring English-language proficiency in the workplace."

The redesigned TOEIC Bridge tests' performance feedback allows score users to effectively measure an individual's everyday English communication skills. For example, score users can confidently use the scores and information from the tests to:

Place individuals in the appropriate English-language learning course for their skill level

Screen and place individuals in employment positions that require basic to intermediate everyday communication skills

Evaluate the effectiveness of beginning-level training programs

Individuals can build their foundational skills and prepare to progress toward more advanced English-language proficiency. Among other capabilities, score users can also use TOEIC Bridge scores and information to:

Identify test takers' relative strengths and weaknesses with respect to different language skills

Track or benchmark an individual's development or improvement over time in order to monitor growth in language skills or overall proficiency

Determine readiness for more advanced English-language instruction and assessment

To learn more about the redesigned TOEIC Bridge tests, please contact your local ETS Preferred Network (EPN) office.

About the TOEIC ® Program

For 40 years as an industry leader, the TOEIC program has set the global standard for assessing English-language communication skills needed in the workplace. The TOEIC assessments are the most widely used around the world, with 14,000+ organizations across more than 160 countries trusting TOEIC scores to inform the decisions that matter. For more information on the TOEIC program, visit toeicglobal.com.

About ETS

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC ® tests, the GRE ® tests and The Praxis Series ® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org

