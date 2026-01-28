Redesigned Website and Brand Identity Advance District Commitment to 'Science of Stewardship'

REDLANDS, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District (SBVWCD) has launched a redesigned website at sbvwcd.org as a public platform that embodies the Board of Directors' governance priorities centered on disciplined decision-making, public access to information, and stewardship grounded in applied science.

Through its Science of Stewardship approach, SBVWCD applies field science, data analysis, and long-term planning to capture stormwater, recharge groundwater basins, and support regional water reliability. The redesigned website provides clear access to the data, project information, and decision-making framework that supports this work and guides engagement with cities, water agencies, environmental partners, educators, and community members.

"This new online presence draws on the district's history while presenting its expertise and data in ways that serve our broad range of stakeholders," said SBVWCD Board President Melody McDonald. "It allows the community to see, understand, and engage with the science and systems that protect local water resources and guide our work."

The website launch is accompanied by a reimagined brand identity that honors the four classical elements of earth, air, fire, and water. The updated logo illustrates the balance SBVWCD applies every day through employee work, policy development, and field-based decision-making. The elements represent the physical systems the district studies, manages, and protects through practical science and disciplined stewardship.

The modernization of SBVWCD.org and the updated brand identity were governance priorities of the Board of Directors in 2025, reinforcing SBVWCD's responsibility to provide consistent public access to information and support informed stakeholder engagement.

"This platform delivers direct access to daily flow data, project information, and operational work that define how we carry out our mission," said SBVWCD General Manager Betsy Miller Vixie. "It reflects a disciplined approach to implementation grounded in rigorous field science, measured outcomes, and daily execution."

Stakeholders, community members, and regional partners are invited to explore the new website at sbvwcd.org.

About San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District

For more than 100 years, the San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District has worked at the intersection of infrastructure, environment, and community to support local water reliability while preserving open space and biodiversity. Through science-based stewardship and collaborative partnerships, SBVWCD captures stormwater, recharges groundwater basins, and advances solutions that reflect balanced policy, sound decision-making, and responsible resource management across the San Bernardino Valley region.

SOURCE San Bernardino Valley Water Conservation District