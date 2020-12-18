Redispersible Polymer Powder Market worth $2.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Redispersible Polymer Powder Market by Type (VAE, VeoVA, Acrylic and SB), Application (Tiling & Flooring, Mortars, Plastering, Insulation Systems and Others ) End-use Industry (Residential, Commercial and Industrial), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Redispersible Polymer Powder Market is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 2.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2025.





The market is witnessing growth due to factors such as, rising construction industries in emerging economies and the stringent regulations regarding energy savings in residential and commercial buildings, around the world. Increased spending on repair and maintenance in this industry is also driving the market. The recovering construction end-use industry in Europe and the increasing importance of green buildings are expected to provide high growth opportunities for the Redispersible Polymer Powder Market, during the forecast period.



By type, VAE is estimated to be the leading segment of Redispersible Polymer Powder Market from 2020 to 2025, in terms of value and volume.



VAE (vinyl acetate ethylene) is estimated to be the largest segment in Redispersible Polymer Powder Market in 2020, in terms of value and volume. It is majorly due to the excellent properties offered by the VAE-based redispersible polymer powder products. VAE redispersible polymer powder offers excellent moisture resistance, durability, and affordability. These properties make the VAE redispersible polymer powder preferable for use in indoor applications, such as kitchens, bathrooms, and laundry rooms.



By application, tiling & flooring application is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of Redispersible Polymer Powder Market



Tiling & flooring application segment is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of volume and value, during the forecast period owing to increasing renovation projects and growth in decorative applications in the construction industry. Quality flooring is an essential factor in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction market where redispersible polymer powder plays an important role because of its strength, durability, moisture resistance, and low maintenance properties.



By end-use industry, residential segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2020



Residential is expected to hold the largest market share in 2020. The rapidly growing population and rising economy of countries, such as China and India, are expected to fuel residential construction activities, subsequently driving the demand for redispersible polymer powder in residential construction.



Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing region in the Redispersible Polymer Powder Market



Asia Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing region in the Redispersible Polymer Powder Market owing to the increasing investments and infrastructural projects undertaken by the region's emerging economies, such as China and India. India and China are likely to increase their construction spending during the forecast period, further driving the Asia Pacific market. Countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam are continuously investing in the residential, commercial, and industrial construction end-use industries for developing roads, bridges, residential buildings, affordable housing, water supply networks, and pipelines. The private sector has also witnessed heavy investments in these countries, resulting in the growth of the construction end-use industry, which would further benefit the Redispersible Polymer Powder Market.



Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), Acquos Pty Ltd (Australia), Synthomer plc (UK), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Japan Coating Resin Corporation (Japan), Bosson (Beijing) Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Dairen Chemical Corporation (Taiwan), and OrganikKimya (Turkey) are among the key players leading the Redispersible Polymer Powder Market through their innovative offerings, enhanced production capacities, and efficient distribution channels.



Other market players include PuyangYintai New Building Materials Company Ltd. (China), Divnova Specialties Pvt. Ltd. (India), Sidley Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Vinavil S.p.A. (Italy), Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd. (China), Archroma (Switzerland), Guangzhou Yuanye Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd. (China), and Quanzhou Sailun Building Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China).



