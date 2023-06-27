Redivivus and AMOS Manufacturing Inc. Join Forces to Revolutionize Battery Recycling Equipment

News provided by

Redivivus

27 Jun, 2023, 07:15 ET

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redivivus, a leading innovator in battery recycling technology, and AMOS Manufacturing Inc., a prominent manufacturer specializing in shredding equipment, proudly announce their strategic partnership. The collaboration aims to create an advanced battery recycling equipment system that combines Redivivus' expertise in battery neutralization with AMOS' cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities.

Continue Reading

Redivivus has established itself as an industry specialist in battery recycling, particularly in the field of battery neutralization, regardless of battery state or health. Their proficiency spans cryo-freezing and chemical processing, ensuring efficient and environmentally sound methods of recycling. AMOS, on the other hand, boasts a strong reputation in manufacturing and specializes in producing shredding equipment, related machinery, and providing valuable manufacturing expertise.

Recognizing the synergies between their areas of expertise, Redivivus and AMOS have embarked on a collaborative project to develop a state-of-the-art battery recycling equipment system that leverages their respective strengths. This joint effort aims to revolutionize the battery recycling industry by providing an innovative solution for the collection, neutralization, and recycling of batteries.

Both parties recognize the value of collaboration in promoting their shared vision. Jeff Beaudoin, Vice President of Operations for AMOS states, "The skills that each team brings to this endeavor will truly produce an efficient and unique solution to a growing issue in the battery recycling industry. We are excited to bring a customized solution that utilizes the strengths of both companies to the marketplace." Erika Guerrero, CEO of Redivivus shares, "Our collaboration presents a remarkable opportunity to introduce essential recycling technology to an emerging industry. We will empower the ability to safely shred batteries at any state to enhance human safety and significantly reduce risks of transportation."

This partnership marks a significant milestone in the battery recycling industry as Redivivus and AMOS Manufacturing Inc. combine their expertise to drive innovation and sustainability. Together, they are poised to revolutionize the process of recycling batteries, advancing towards a greener and more environmentally responsible future.

About Redivivus:
Redivivus is a leader in battery recycling technology, providing comprehensive solutions for the neutralization and recycling of batteries. With a focus on sustainable practices, Redivivus is committed to advancing the circular economy and protecting the environment.

About AMOS Manufacturing Inc.:
Amos Manufacturing Inc. is a leading manufacturer of industrial shredding and recycling equipment. With 40+ years of experience across a wide range of applications, AMOS provides customers with robust and efficient solutions for size reduction and recycling needs.

Media Contact:
Krystal Guerrero
[email protected]

SOURCE Redivivus

Also from this source

Redivivus Receives Funding from ENEOS Innovation Partners to Accelerate Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.