Redivivus® Announces Successful Proof of Concept for Redi-Cycle™, a Novel Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Process with 92% Recovery Rate

The proof of concept demonstrated a 92% minimum recovery rate of Nickel and Cobalt from lithium-ion batteries Tweet this

Unlike many commercial and R&D efforts, Redi-Cycle decouples recovered materials from battery production flow and inserts them as an alloying feedstock into metallurgical operations of the stainless steel and superalloy industries. However, Nickel and Cobalt are infinitely recyclable and can be placed back into battery production flow as cost-effective technologies develop.

As part of this trial, the PoC demonstrated a 92% minimum recovery rate of Nickel and Cobalt at high purity to create Redivivus Nickel. Additional elements such as Copper, Manganese, Iron and Lithium were recovered at high levels. The success of this PoC will help to further strengthen Redivivus' business advantage to drive new revenue opportunities with metallurgical consumers.

"By decoupling from the battery supply chain, the Redi-Cycle process allows us—and our customers—the ability to build a more diverse and secure revenue stream," said Erik Fleming, Head of Supply Chain and Redivivus Co-Founder. "Our output material supports the construction of everything from automobiles to rocket engines and is not just focused on one market. We are incredibly grateful for our partners who contribute to the future of sustainable materials by creating and delivering innovative and complementary solutions."

About Redivivus

Redivivus is the complete solution to lithium-ion battery recycling. Our proprietary technologies provide white-glove logistics, disassembly and material recovery service for end-of-life batteries. The ultimate success of the Redivivus mission is the safe transportation of battery material and cost-effective recycling that respects long term, multi-planetary life. Discover more at www.redivivus.tech and follow us on Twitter @RedivivusTech.

Krystal Guerrero

[email protected]

SOURCE Redivivus

Related Links

https://www.redivivus.tech/

