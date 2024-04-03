Redken Debuts Times Square 3D Billboard with Augmented Reality Virtual Try-On For New Acidic Color Gloss Collection

Consumers Can View and Share Their Transformative Results Superimposed On A First-Ever 3D Billboard in Augmented Reality

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redken, the #1 Prestige Hair Brand and #1 Pro Hair Brand in the U.S.*, continues its 60-year legacy at the forefront of innovation in the beauty industry with the debut of a new interactive Times Square billboard showcasing the Acidic Color Gloss Collection, beginning its rollout today. Now, consumers can experience Times Square from anywhere in the US, and share on their social media channels.

Launched in January 2024, the Acidic Color Gloss range takes a scientific approach to color-care by extending and providing salon-like shine from home. The range utilizes an acidic pH formula with amino acids and vitamin E to seal the cuticle and lock in 76% shinier hair.** It also maintains color vibrancy for up to 32 washes.

The dramatic results of the collection will be displayed in vivid 3D animation across a super high definition 25,000 square foot screen (largest in the United States) called "The Big Kahuna". The AR filter provides users with the glass-like shine of Redken's Acidic Color Gloss treatment, telling the story of the new collection in a larger-than-life display for Times Square revelers.

Driving interaction and engagement, passersby will be encouraged to scan a QR code that will take them to the Redken.com landing page featuring the first-ever 3D billboard in Augmented Reality. Here, they can 'try-on' Acidic Color Gloss for themselves via an AR filter, visually bringing to life their 'before-and-after' and showcasing the transformative results in rich detail on their personal device. Users will then receive a shareable video of their after results superimposed on a virtual depiction of the Times Square billboard that can be shared across social channels. Once participants complete the virtual try-on, they will receive an exclusive offer to purchase the collection on Redken.com.

On the launch of the new billboard, Redken General Manager U.S., Candy Gebhart, notes, "Healthy hair transformations that inspire confidence are at the heart of Redken's mission. As one of the first companies to take a scientific approach to haircare, we are always seeking out opportunities to innovate, whether it be with our product formulations or how we deliver them to market. The Acidic Color Gloss collection utilizes some of our most advanced technology yet to provide long-lasting color vibrancy and lock in intense molecular-level shine – and the results truly speak for themselves. We're thrilled to be revealing the benefits of the collection in an exciting, accessible new way that opens the dialogue around haircare far and wide."

Redken's 30-second campaign will feature two five-minute roadblocks each day from April 3-5 and April 10-12 from 7:00PM to 10:00PM. For more information about Redken and Acidic Color Gloss, visit http://redken.com .

For over 60 years, Redken has been a leader in the professional salon industry, empowering professionals and consumers to achieve healthy hair transformations with confidence. Founded by Paula Kent, a woman who believed in the power of science, Redken was the first company to take a scientific approach to hair, defined as the right balance of protein, moisture and supported by an acidic pH, which remains the alpha and omega of haircare to this very day. All Redken products are made with the highest quality ingredients, and tested by salon professionals to ensure maximum efficacy, for every hair type and texture and every hair need. Based in New York City, Redken supports the expertise of salon professionals with principle-based education, cutting edge technologies rooted in protein-science, and a portfolio of products including Shades EQ – the #1 demi-permanent haircolor on the market – for maximum versatility and flexibility for clients of all hair types and hair textures. Professionals can learn more by visiting RedkenPro.com or Instagram.com/RedkenPro. Consumers can learn more by visiting Redken.com or Instagram.com/Redken.

*Based on 2023 NPD sales July YTD

**Acidic Color Gloss Shampoo + Glass Gloss Treatment vs. unwashed color-treated hair

