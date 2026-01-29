REDKEN NAMED OFFICIAL HAIR CARE PARTNER OF THE 2026 GRAMMY AWARDS®

The Leading Professional Hair Brand in the U.S. Takes Center Stage During Grammy® Week with the Debut of Acidic Bonding Concentrate Hair Bandage Balm

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redken, the leading professional hair brand in the U.S., is proud to announce its role as the official hair care partner of the 2026 GRAMMY Awards®. Throughout Grammy® Week, Redken will celebrate music, creativity, and high-performance hair with immersive experiences that spotlight the latest innovation from its best-selling Acidic Bonding Concentrate (ABC) franchise: the new Acidic Bonding Concentrate Hair Bandage Balm.

The brand will activate across key Grammy moments, bringing Redken's professional expertise directly to artists, creators, and industry insiders. Highlights include:

Grammy House (January 28 th – 31 st ) – A multi-day, immersive destination celebrating music, culture, and creativity, Grammy House is designed for fans, members, music creators, industry insiders, and rising leaders to bring the energy of Grammy Week to life through unforgettable moments and experiences. Within, Redken will host its own "Happy Endings Haircare Lounge," at Grammy House this year - an exclusive ABC-inspired destination where guests are immersed in the world of Acidic Bonding Concentrate. Inside, Redken "balm-tenders" will offer expert tips and touch-ups designed to visibly seal split-ends and deliver hair's ultimate happy ending.

Grammy U® (January 30th): A first-of-its-kind experience at this year's Grammy House , Grammy U is a three-stage music festival showcasing live performances from Grammy U members and emerging artists, including special appearances by Grammy nominees Durand Bernarr and Los Wizzards. Throughout the evening, immersive activations will be dedicated to uplifting and celebrating the next generation of music creators and industry professionals.

Taking the spotlight alongside the brand is Redken Global Brand Ambassador and Grammy nominee Sabrina Carpenter, who stars in the campaign for Hair Bandage Balm - cementing the product's place at the intersection of performance, culture, and red-carpet-ready hair.

"The Grammys® represent the pinnacle of creative excellence, a value that sits at the heart of Redken," said Mounia Tahiri, General Manager of Redken. "Partnering with the Recording Academy® to introduce Hair Bandage Balm felt like a natural fit, allowing us to champion emerging voices and bring our professional expertise and innovative products to the cultural moments that matter most."

Launching January 25th, Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Hair Bandage Balm is a quick-absorbing, non-greasy leave-in treatment that acts like a bandage for damaged ends. Designed for use on clean, damp hair to treat ends or on dry hair to refresh styles, tame slick-backs, ponytails, and braids, the Balm is powered by an 8% Bonding Care Complex with Citric Acid and Madecassoside to deliver 5x less breakage in just one use* while relinking broken bonds deep within the hair fiber and visibly sealing split ends by up to 96%.** The formula smooths even the most stressed, damaged ends*** and protects against heat up to 450°F, leaving hair softer, stronger, and revived.

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Hair Bandage Balm retails for $45 and will be available at Redken.com, Redken salons nationwide, Amazon, Ulta, and Ulta.com, with professional availability at SalonCentric and SalonCentric.com beginning late January.

By partnering with the 2026 Grammy Awards, Redken continues to champion the artists and professionals shaping culture - delivering high-performance hair care that works as hard as they do.

*Instrumental evaluation of split ends partially or completely closed vs. before application.

**Instrumental evaluation of split ends partially or completely closed with two applications of leave-in vs. before application.

***vs. non-conditioning shampoo

