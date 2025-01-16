RedPeak partners with Funnel to consolidate tech stack and streamline centralized operations

Funnel's AI-infused CRM rolling out across entire 3,300-unit portfolio

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel , the proven AI-infused multifamily CRM, today announced its newest client RedPeak, a full-service apartment owner, operator, developer, and acquirer with an exclusive focus on Denver and Colorado's Front Range. RedPeak is rolling out Funnel's award-winning multifamily CRM across its entire 3,300-unit portfolio. The partnership demonstrates RedPeak's commitment to operating with greater flexibility, to providing seamless customer experiences for renters and residents, and need for clear reporting to drive business decisions.

"After searching for a long time, we've finally found a partner that truly understands and supports the way we do business, rather than the status quo vendor approach of contorting our business into their systems, or making teams jump between multiple platforms," said Jayde McGivern, Director of Innovation, RedPeak. "After trying a different stand-alone CRM and adding on other solutions to allow us to initially centralize our operations, we are excited to work with a leader in centralization, and about the possibilities this partnership brings."

With more than 22 years of experience as an owner, operator, developer, and acquirer of apartments, RedPeak is continually focused on upgrading the value of its portfolio through strategic repositioning, and redevelopment of assets. Just as they push their portfolio to provide the best homes for renters, they also take pride in providing exceptional experiences for renters and residents. Both Funnel's built-in marketing automation, and that it serves as a source of truth for all renter and resident communication allows RedPeak to meet renters where they are throughout their customer journey.

"We are honored to partner with RedPeak, their team was an active and engaged participant at our inaugural Forum even before they were a customer, a gathering for believers in a better operating model," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "It speaks to their forward-thinking approach, and drive for excellence in all they do."

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who demand a better customer experience. Funnel's proven AI-infused CRM is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric® platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

