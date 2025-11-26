RedPocket Mobile Renews Commitment To Best-In-Class Mobile Value With Major Plan Upgrades

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RedPocket Mobile, America's leading disruptive wireless operator, today announced major upgrades to its wireless plans, dramatically increasing high-speed data allotments while keeping its signature Lock-In Low Prices. The announcement, timed for the company's 20th anniversary and ahead of the busy holiday season, is the result of two decades helping customers eliminate unnecessary complexity and cost.

RedPocket's nationwide wireless plans now range from only $10 to $30 per month.

"Looking back over the last 20 years, we've reflected on more than just our history; we've looked hard at the current wireless landscape. Most cell phone plans no longer provide the value or service that people actually need. That's why we're shaking things up," says Joshua Gordon, CEO of RedPocket Mobile. "We know a great wireless experience boils down to the three mobile must-haves – Coverage, Price, and Care – and our new plans are a direct answer to the frustration real users are facing. It's time for a service that truly keeps pace with modern usage."

RedPocket Mobile's upgraded plans deliver increased data capacity at every price tier, boosting value, and offering customers a choice of any of the nation's major 5G networks.

The $10 Plan: Triple the 5G Data

RedPocket Mobile, one of the first carriers to offer cell service for just $10 per month, is tripling the plan's amount of 5G data - making it by far the best value in the market at this super low price point.

The Upgrade: For the same $10 monthly price, customers will receive triple the allowance of 5G data (in addition to unlimited talk and text) now with 3GB of 5G data (up from 1GB), in addition to international long distance and roaming in Canada/Mexico.

For the same $10 monthly price, customers will receive triple the allowance of 5G data (in addition to unlimited talk and text) now with (up from 1GB), in addition to international long distance and roaming in Canada/Mexico. The Value: This makes reliable connectivity on all three major 5G networks more accessible than ever. 3GB of data is a great option for people who are often on WiFi and use wireless service primarily for email, maps, and messaging with loved ones around the world.

The $20 Plan: Double the 5G Data

The popular mid-tier plan is now an even better fit for the modern mobile user, combining a larger 5G data allocation with strong international long distance and roaming options

New Plan: Unlimited Talk, Text, and 20GB of 5G data (up from 10GB).

Price: Still just $20/month, including international long distance and roaming in Canada/Mexico.

The $30 Plan: Unprecedented Access to a Frustration-Free Connection

RedPocket Mobile redefines what's possible in wireless with a $30 plan designed for heavy data users who demand performance and reliability, coupled with best-in-class throttling speeds up to 150Mbps after 5G data is saturated on the GSMA network.

New Plan: Unlimited Talk, Text, and a massive 50GB of 5G data per month.

Unlimited Talk, Text, and a massive of 5G data per month. Unique AT&T Network Feature: After 50GB of 5G data is used, now customers get unlimited 4G LTE speeds (up to 150 mbps ), meaning they can continue to stream HD video and use data-hungry apps without frustration.

After 50GB of 5G data is used, now customers get unlimited 4G LTE speeds ), meaning they can continue to stream HD video and use data-hungry apps without frustration. Hotspot: Includes a dedicated 10GB 5G mobile hotspot at no extra charge.

A Commitment to the Mobile Must-Haves

"These upgrades are not temporary promotional changes; they are the fundamental next steps in our mission to be Your New Ultimate Cell Carrier," added Joshua Berman, Chief Operating Officer. "Because we're been privileged to serve customers for two decades, we have the knowledge and commitment to guarantee the best combination of service and pricing, period."

About RedPocket Mobile:

RedPocket Mobile is the nation's disruptive wireless operator dedicated to providing feature-rich wireless services at unbeatable prices. We empower customers with the freedom to choose from plans on all three major 5G networks, ensuring nationwide coverage and ultimate flexibility. RedPocket is compatible with customers' favorite wireless devices, including iPhone and Apple Watch. With our unique Lock-In Low Rates, customers enjoy consistent savings supported by our highly-rated "2-minute care" customer service, making reliable and affordable mobile connectivity accessible to everyone. We are not a Corporate Carrier. We are not a Discount Carrier. We're your new Ultimate Cell Carrier.

