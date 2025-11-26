RedPocket Mobile Unlocks Unprecedented Holiday Value with Incredible Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals

New Promotions Highlight the Company's Continued Commitment to Customer-First Wireless Value

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RedPocket Mobile, Your New Ultimate Cell Carrier, today unveiled its Cyber Week and Black Friday/Cyber Monday (BFCM) promotional lineup for the 2025 holiday season, offering deep discounts on its newly upgraded 5G cell plans. RedPocket's aggressive Black Friday sales highlight the company's 20th-anniversary commitment to delivering customers the best of the three Mobile Must-Haves: Coverage, Price, and Care.

RedPocket's Black Friday promotions will run from Monday, November 24, 2025, through Friday, December 5, 2025, with the most impactful savings reserved for the peak Cyber Weekend window (Black Friday through Cyber Monday).

"Twenty years of listening to our customers is our ultimate competitive advantage," said Joshua Berman, COO of RedPocket Mobile. "Going into 2026, we've seen that the way that people use their devices and cell service has changed, so we've upgraded our core plans to offer more data and usability than ever before. Now, we're coupling that with industry-leading promotions that welcome new customers and show them exactly what our dedication to value looks like. We really are Your New Ultimate Cell Carrier."

Unrivaled Savings: The Cyber Weekend Offer (11/28/2025 - 12/01/2025)

The four-day Black Friday, Cyber Monday Weekend Sale at RedPocket offers the maximum value on both monthly and annual plans, in addition to Doorbuster device deals to be announced by email.

50% Off Your First Three Months

New customers can try RedPocket Mobile's enhanced service at an introductory price that shatters market expectations.

50% Off First Month for All Plans: Every monthly plan—$10, $20, and $30—is half-price for the first month, starting at just $5!

Every monthly plan—$10, $20, and $30—is half-price for the first month, The Port-In Bonus: Customers who bring their existing phone number will receive a 50% discount for an additional two months, delivering half off for three months . $10 Plan for $5/mo for 3 months. $20 Plan for $10/mo for 3 months. $30 Plan for $15/mo for 3 months.

Customers who their existing phone number will receive a 50% discount for an additional two months, delivering .

Stacking Savings with Annual Plans: 25% Off Guaranteed Year-Long Savings

RedPocket Mobile's annual plans will now be further discounted to 25% off the base monthly price.

Regular Monthly Price Annual Price BFCM Annual Price (25% Off) Effective Monthly Rate $10 (3GB 5G) $120 $90 $7.50/mo. $20 (20GB 5G) $240 $180 $15.00/mo. $30 (50GB 5G) $360 $270 $22.50/mo.

The $10/mo. Annual Plan (at an effective rate of just $7.50 per month) for unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of 5G data is a new industry-leading value at just $90 for an entire year of service on all three major nationwide 5G networks.

Cyber Week Early Bird Discounts

Customers shopping outside the Black Friday weekend window can still find major savings on monthly and annual plans starting on November 24, 2025 at redpocket.com , including 5G plans from just $5!

