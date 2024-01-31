Redscout Appoints Ashley Shaffer as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redscout, a brand strategy and design consultancy within Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), today announced Ashley Shaffer as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Ashley brings a wealth of cross-sector brand and executive leadership experience and will supercharge Redscout's growth and brand consulting work through a focus on strategic innovation and IP.

Redscout CMO, Ashley Shaffer

Ashley has previously held strategy and leadership roles at Netflix, IDEO, Preacher, and Outerknown. "My favorite kind of brand work is exactly what Redscout is doing," she shared. "The caliber of talent, forward-thinking approach, and how the team is boldly reshaping industries alongside some of the best brands on the planet really impressed me."

Throughout its 20+ years of history, Redscout has employed creative urgency to assist marketers in addressing global business challenges. The company has worked on diverse projects, from tackling the literacy crisis with Scholastic to helping Best Buy transform into a multipronged business across various sectors. Redscout has also played a crucial role in fostering consistent growth for individual brands like Bombas and Meow Wolf, solidifying its reputation as a trusted ally to leaders navigating category-defining change.

Redscout's CEO Ivan Kayser said, "2024 marks the beginning of a new chapter. There's renewed enthusiasm among brands to be ambitious, push the boundaries, and leverage the spate of new technology at the doorstep, but at the same time, we will need to balance enduring macro uncertainty. For Redscout this was the right time to have a strong leader at the helm with deep consulting and client-side experience to ensure we are as educated, skilled and agile as we can possibly be. We're honored to have Ashley joining the team!"

About Redscout
Redscout is a brand strategy and design consultancy based in New York, serving clients all over the world. Redscout helps marketing leaders future-proof their brands and products through times of uncertainty. Founded in 2000, the team is a part of Stagwell, in good company alongside Instrument, 72andSunny and Anomaly. Redscout has been a trusted partner to brands such as Best Buy, LiveNation, PepsiCo, Oscar Health and Meow Wolf. To learn more, visit https://www.redscout.com/.

About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

