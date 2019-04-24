RedShelf eReader Gains National Recognition for Accessibility Advancements

CHICAGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShelf, an EdTech company working to make education more affordable and effective through digital content delivery, has been recognized by EPUBTEST.org as the first exclusively browser-based eReader to receive a 100% score in the non-visual reading category, reflecting RedShelf's ongoing commitment to accessibility.

EPUBTEST.org is a partnership between the DAISY Consortium, The International Digital Publishing Forum and the Book Industry Study Group with the purpose of testing reading systems for conformance with IDPF EPUB 3.0 specification features. For the non-visual reading category, eReaders are evaluated based on areas such as navigation abilities, image alternate text reading and screen reader focus.

"We prioritize accessibility across our entire organization and product suite to provide equal access and equal opportunity for our stakeholders," said Greg Fenton, CEO of RedShelf. "Ranging from hiring a Digital Accessibility Director to lead an in-house accessibility team, to becoming a Friend of the DAISY Consortium, to adopting an accessibility-first approach to designing our software—we're truly committed to bringing accessibility to the forefront of the EdTech industry."

RedShelf joined the DAISY Consortium in April 2018, specifically to be an active participant in a global consortium of organizations committed to a common vision and mission of improving the digital reading experience.

"The team evaluating EPUB reading apps has been delighted with the participation from RedShelf and the focus on making improvements to the user interface for those with disabilities," said George Kerscher, Chief Innovations Officer at the DAISY Consortium. "Now we can proudly say that RedShelf is one of the most accessible digital publishing portals. As a blind person, the interface improvements show a commitment to an inclusive publishing society I wish more companies would make."

In addition to the EPUBTEST.org accessibility ratings, the RedShelf eReader is compliant with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 Standards and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). RedShelf's Voluntary Product Accessibility Template (VPAT) documents compliance for these standards and includes increased transparency surrounding continuous compliance.

ABOUT REDSHELF

Founded in 2012 and recently named one of the nation's fastest-growing private businesses by Inc. Magazine, RedShelf is a Chicago-based EdTech company helping to make education both more affordable and more effective by replacing yesterday's pricey print publications with today's more dynamic, and far less expensive, digital content. For more information, visit www.about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Media Contact:

Ashleigh Mavros

ashleigh.mavros@redshelf.com

419.366.2345

SOURCE RedShelf

Related Links

https://about.redshelf.com

