RedShelf Expands Portfolio of Workflow Solutions for Campus Bookstores

"As higher education continues to evolve in the digital age, we've seen the role of the campus store evolving as well. But what hasn't changed is the fact that institutions rely on their stores to provide efficient delivery of affordable course materials to students," said Greg Fenton, CEO and co-founder of RedShelf. "Our responsibility is to work with the store managers and course materials managers to develop tools that empower them to provide the best solutions for the students and institutions they serve."

This latest round of enhancements to the RedShelf CDS includes:

A new user interface to provide a more modern, intuitive experience

to provide a more modern, intuitive experience More seamless integrations between the various portions of the CDS and with schools' learning management systems (LMS) and point-of-sale systems (POS)

between the various portions of the CDS and with schools' learning management systems (LMS) and point-of-sale systems (POS) The introduction of RedShelf Course Manager , an intuitive software platform application for course materials managers that enables them to more efficiently manage the process of stakeholder communication, gathering course details, collecting relevant publisher information, and easily launching Inclusive Access courses at scale

, an intuitive software platform application for course materials managers that enables them to more efficiently manage the process of stakeholder communication, gathering course details, collecting relevant publisher information, and easily launching Inclusive Access courses at scale Updates to RedShelf Adopt, more fully streamlining the process of requesting faculty course material adoptions, tracking submissions, and communicating with stakeholders throughout the adoption period

RedShelf's CDS components integrate into most campus LMS systems to help automate course materials distribution. With the new platform enhancements, a campus store can significantly reduce hours spent on launching digital programs like Inclusive Access. As institutions consider the future role of their bookstores, RedShelf's CDS offering allows store managers more options for driving a vision for the campus, regardless if it is a traditional, all-in digital, or hybrid model that requires some amount of physical instructional resources.

"As you would expect with any software company with millions of users, we have analyzed the billions of data points logged in our systems, but nothing is a substitute for the proven process of simply talking to the market," elaborated Fenton. "Store managers and course materials managers have told us they want more efficient ways of managing complex and time-consuming processes of their work in addition to being better empowered to engage with institutional leadership on the topic of the bookstore's role. Because of this, we're excited to make this enhanced portfolio available to our current customers and the rest of the market."

RedShelf will be unveiling the newly-enhanced CDS with partners at the Independent College Bookstore Association (ICBA) Conference and the Campus Market Expo (CAMEX) in early February. For additional information on the platform, visit about.redshelf.com/campus or email sales@redshelf.com to set up a demo.

