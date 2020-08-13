RedShelf Named one of the Fastest-Growing Companies on the Inc. 5000 for Third Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine announced that RedShelf has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year. RedShelf makes education more affordable, efficient, and engaging through the use of digital learning resources and was ranked No. 606 overall and as the country's 15th fastest-growing education company.

The list examines percentage revenue growth over a three-year period and is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, previously including well-known names such as LinkedIn, Microsoft, and Dell, among others. On average, only 10 percent of companies achieve the sustained growth required to make it on the Inc. 5000 list three years in a row.

"We see this recognition as an acknowledgment of the meaningful impact we're having on higher education," said Greg Fenton, CEO and co-founder of RedShelf. "Now more than ever, the industry is recognizing the power of digital course materials to dramatically improve affordability while simultaneously driving learner engagement and making student access to their course materials easy and automatic."

Founded in 2012, RedShelf today provides millions of college students access to digital instructional resources across thousands of campuses. In addition to digitizing and distributing content from more than 10,000 publishers and content creators, the company offers software (known as its Content Delivery System) that enables campuses to acquire, manage, and deliver all their course materials through a single, consistent process and platform.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Inc. magazine shared that not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

RedShelf is a Chicago-based EdTech company focused on helping publishers and colleges transition from traditional print to more efficient, engaging, and affordable digital content. RedShelf digitizes and distributes nearly a million digital titles from 10,000+ publishers and content creators, and offers an end-to-end software platform that streamlines and simplifies the many complex workflows involved in acquiring, pricing, selling, delivering, and billing for course materials. For more information, visit about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

