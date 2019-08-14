RedShelf Named One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. Magazine

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today announced that RedShelf , an EdTech company working to make education more affordable and effective through digital content delivery, has been included for the second year in a row on the Inc. 5000 list, positioned at No. 231. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies and has included well-known names such as Microsoft, Dell, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, and Yelp, among others.

"It's a tremendous honor for RedShelf to be included on the list for the second year in a row," said Greg Fenton, CEO of RedShelf. "It's a testament to our team and to the pressing need for solutions that can reduce the cost of education while simultaneously improving learning outcomes and operational efficiency."

Founded in 2012, RedShelf today provides millions of college students access to digital instructional resources across thousands of campuses. RedShelf offers a million digital titles from more than 400 publishers through its end-to-end Content Delivery System (CDS) that enables schools to efficiently distribute those materials.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their individual industries, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The companies' aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

About RedShelf

RedShelf is a Chicago-based EdTech company helping to make education both more affordable and more effective by replacing yesterday's print publications with today's more dynamic, and less expensive, digital content. RedShelf distributes nearly a million digital titles from 400+ publishers and offers an end-to-end Content Delivery System to help campuses more efficiently manage their course materials distribution processes. For more information, visit www.about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

