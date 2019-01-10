RedShelf Selected by Follett to be Preferred Provider of Digital Course Materials to Over 1,200 Follett Campus Retail Locations & 1,500 eCommerce Properties

CHICAGO and WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShelf and Follett announced today that RedShelf will become the preferred provider of digital course materials for Follett stores nationwide, enabling millions of students to save money and benefit from a range of RedShelf's interactive features that enhance studying and learning on any personal device.

The partnership pairs RedShelf – the nation's second fastest-growing edtech company, with Follett – the largest college online and campus retail operator in North America, serving more than 8 million students through 2,700 physical and virtual locations.

"This partnership reflects Follett's expanding suite of technology solutions that help make learning more accessible, more affordable and more successful for everyone," said Roe J. McFarlane, Follett's Chief Digital Officer. "Combining RedShelf's vast title list and best-in-class digital content experience within Follett's industry-leading campus technology platform will allow institutions to take digital course material adoptions to the next level."

Through the agreement, RedShelf will enable Follett to provide students money-saving access to more than 700,000 digital titles from hundreds of leading publishers. RedShelf's software seamlessly integrates with Follett Discover applications, as well as campus technology systems to enable schools to efficiently deliver the course materials to students.

"With over 20 percent of our campuses participating in Follett's IncludED Program, which offers low cost day one access to all their course materials, RedShelf will play a vital role in delivering a great digital experience," said Jennifer Hatton, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations & Course Materials Strategy.

At a time when college affordability and educational effectiveness dominate public discourse, RedShelf is known as a leader in helping the industry transition successfully to less expensive, yet highly-engaging digital course materials. RedShelf's 100 percent cloud-based, mobile-first, eReader allows students to access their materials from anywhere, at any time. Embedded study and courseware tools (including highlighting, flashcards, real-time collaboration, study guides, and more) enhance learning and inform teaching in ways not possible with print.

"Our mission has always been focused on leveraging technology to make education more affordable and effective for students," said Greg Fenton, RedShelf CEO and Co-Founder. "Follett, like RedShelf, is also always looking for the most innovative options for students and institutions, and we are thrilled to be a major component in how they continue pursuing that objective and positively impacting the industry."

For more information about the RedShelf and Follett partnership, visit about.redshelf.com/follett.

About RedShelf

Founded in 2012 and recently named one of the nation's fastest-growing private businesses by Inc. Magazine, RedShelf is a Chicago-based EdTech company helping to improve education by providing leading-edge digital course materials and an end-to-end Content Delivery System for effortlessly distributing those materials. For more information, visit about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Follett Corporation | Follett.com

Follett Corporation is the world's largest single source of books, digital content and multi-media for libraries, schools and retailers. Headquartered in Westchester, Illinois, Follett provides education technology, services and physical and digital content to millions of students at 70,000 schools and more than 2,700 physical and virtual campus stores in North America. Through Baker & Taylor, Follett's reach also extends to the public library and global retail markets.

