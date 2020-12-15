RedShelf Taps CFO Paula Bachman and CTO Nic Mulkey to Support Accelerating Growth

RedShelf has continued to see high-growth over the last year, as evidenced by recognition as Chicago's second fastest-growing company on Crain's Fast 50 as well as being listed on the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year. With the anticipated acceleration of this trajectory, Bachman and Mulkey are joining the company at a pivotal time and will play a key role in go-forward strategy and operations.

Paula Bachman brings more than 25 years of experience as a finance leader, investor, and advisor for a diverse range of organizations. She most recently served as Chief Financial Officer at Bento for Business and has led numerous initiatives to facilitate accelerated growth and enhanced profitability, as well as access to, and return of, capital through the execution of more than $8 billion in financing and M&A transactions. In addition to overseeing RedShelf's finance and human resource teams, Bachman will focus on harnessing the company's technology and data to drive forward-looking growth strategies.

"I believe that CFO's are uniquely positioned to influence strategic transformation at their organizations," Bachman explains. "We are tightly aligned with the CEO and their vision, and have insight into every other aspect of the business. That provides a powerful vantage point for connecting dots and uncovering timely opportunities."

Nic Mulkey joins RedShelf with more than 20 years of technology leadership experience, most recently as VP of Technology for Life Time Fitness. Mulkey will be overseeing both the product and development teams, focusing on ensuring that the organization's technology remains best-in-breed as the organization continues to rapidly scale.

"RedShelf has achieved impressive success by providing elegant and effective solutions to industry challenges," said Mulkey. "By aligning the product and development teams under one roof, we can more rapidly progress our product offerings while maintaining pinnacle customer service and solutions as our organization and industry evolve."

Bachman and Mulkey will be based out of RedShelf's Chicago headquarters and have already begun implementing strategies as part of their new roles.

"This is an extremely pivotal time for RedShelf as we're seeing the acceleration of the digital transformation across thousands of campuses," said Greg Fenton, RedShelf's CEO and co-founder. "Paula and Nic bring immense experience helping lead companies through periods of strategic growth, and we couldn't be more excited to have their leadership to help guide RedShelf through this next phase."

RedShelf is a Chicago-based EdTech company focused on helping publishers and colleges transition swiftly and effortlessly to more efficient, engaging, and affordable digital course materials. In addition to digitizing and distributing content from thousands of publishers, RedShelf offers software (known as the Content Delivery System) that enables campuses to manage all of their course materials through a single process and platform.

