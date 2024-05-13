RedShiftBio Launches Aurora TX: Revolutionizing RNA and Protein Analysis with Ultra-Sensitive Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy and Thermal Ramping Capability

Aurora TX, powered by Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS), fully characterizes the structure and stability of RNA, proteins, peptides, and other biomolecules at the touch of a button, including thermal ramping to unlock a greater wealth of insights than ever before.

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShiftBio, a leader in innovative biophysical characterization and bioprocess analytical solutions, proudly announces the launch of Aurora TX at The Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit (PEGS), kicking off on May 13, 2024, in Boston, MA. Aurora TX is the company's latest, most advanced instrument featuring ground-breaking MMS technology, and sets a new standard in biomolecular analysis by providing ultra-sensitive, ultra-precise measurements of biomolecule structure and stability, now enhanced with the addition of thermal ramping capability.

MMS technology, the cornerstone of Aurora TX, provides background-subtracted measurements of a wide range of biomolecules in the formulation of interest and in concentrations ranging from 0.1 mg/mL to >200 mg/mL. This level of accuracy and versatility, coupled with an easy, automated workflow, utilization of 96-well plates, and fully integrated delta analytical software addresses the limitations of existing technologies such as CD and FTIR. By offering ultra-sensitive and highly reproducible structural measurements along with a full interpretation of results, Aurora TX empowers researchers to delve deeper into the characterization of nucleic acids, proteins, and other biomolecules without the need for spectroscopy expertise. With the ability to compare higher-order structures, stability profiles, and similarity profiles, Aurora TX facilitates informed decision-making across various stages of biopharmaceutical drug development, from discovery to quality control.

Aurora TX characterizes structure and stability of RNA, proteins, and more, along with new thermal ramping capability. Post this

One of the most noteworthy advancements of Aurora TX is its growing application in RNA analysis. With its exceptional sensitivity enabled by MMS, Aurora TX is ideal for nucleic acid characterization. Researchers can use Aurora TX to detect structural changes to RNA due to sequence modifications, formulation changes, and thermal stress. Even structural differences in the payload upon LNP encapsulation and RNA-to-LNP ratio are now measurable, all with walk-away automation.

The integration of thermal ramping in Aurora TX adds a new dimension to biomolecular analysis by enabling researchers to induce high-resolution temperature stress, facilitating the detection of structural changes with precision and repeatability. This feature streamlines the analysis process, saving time and resources for researchers engaged in drug discovery and development.

Tom O'Lenic, CEO of RedShiftBio, commented on the launch, stating, "Aurora TX represents a significant milestone in biophysical characterization technology. With its unparalleled sensitivity, precision, and versatility, Aurora TX empowers researchers to unlock deeper insights into biomolecular structures, presenting a pioneering strategy for RNA analysis and paving the way for advancements in the development of RNA and protein therapeutics."

Key features of Aurora TX include:

Ultra-sensitive and highly reproducible structural measurements

Wide applicability across many therapeutic modalities

Thermal ramping capability for controlled temperature stress/stability assessments

Walk-away automation with multiple measurements in a single analysis

Robust delta software for simplified data collection and interpretation

software for simplified data collection and interpretation New, streamlined optional buffer station that enhances throughput by integrating up to 8 buffers directly into the system during analysis

For more information about Aurora TX and RedShiftBio's innovative solutions, visit www.redshiftbio.com/products/aurora-tx

About RedShift BioAnalytics

RedShiftBio® is a forward-thinking technology company providing novel life science analytical platforms, reagents, software, and services to leading biopharmaceutical companies and research laboratories. The company has developed a powerful new analytical technique, Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS), that provides in-depth biomolecule structural information in a single automated analysis. RedShiftBio also offers the HaLCon Analyzer, a fit-for-purpose protein analyzer designed to provide easy and accurate protein titer measurements at the point of need. RedShiftBio is headquartered in Boxborough, Massachusetts.

For further information, please contact:

Marisa Pisani, [email protected]

SOURCE RedShift BioAnalytics