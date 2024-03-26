RedStone Logistics Welcomes Karen Orosco as Chief Operations Officer (COO)

Leadership addition will help RedStone maximize new business growth.

OLATHE, Kan., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedStone Logistics (redstonelogistics.com), a leading supply chain and logistics solutions provider, today announced that Karen Orosco has joined RedStone as its Chief Operations Officer (COO), reporting directly to RedStone CEO Jim Ritchie. Orosco will maintain responsibility for all North American operations and brings over two decades of experience in executive leadership roles, most recently with H&R Block, where she was the President of the Global Consumer Tax organization.

"Karen's strategic vision and proven track record of building and leading high-performing teams make her an ideal addition to the RedStone executive team," said Ritchie. "We are excited for Karen to bring her operational expertise and creativity to Redstone as we bring innovative technology and supply chain management solutions to our expanding client base."

As a RedStone executive team member, Orosco will maintain direct management responsibility for all contractual and transactional clients. Orosco will focus on developing continuous improvement initiatives designed to deliver operational excellence for both the current and the expanding base of RedStone clients.

About RedStone Logistics

RedStone Logistics supply chain professionals utilize proprietary technology to provide customized, end-to-end logistics and supply chain management solutions to meet the unique needs of their clients. RedStone Logistics has expertise in managing supply chains of all sizes and complexities across all modes of transportation including truckload, LTL, intermodal, air, ocean, and parcel. RedStone Logistics - Pursuing Supply Chain Perfection. More information about RedStone Logistics is available at redstonelogistics.com.

