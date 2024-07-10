Redstone Residential selects Funnel as tech backbone for 11,000 owned and third-party managed units

Funnel CRM and AI solution rolling out portfolio-wide

TAMPA, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel Leasing , the only front office product suite to successfully centralize operations for leading companies, today announced its newest client Redstone Residential, a Utah-headquartered student housing and multifamily investor and operator. Redstone Residential is rolling out Funnel's multifamily CRM and AI Virtual Leasing Agent across their 35,000-lease portfolio. This new partnership demonstrates Redstone Residential's commitment to provide a seamless customer experience for renters, and residents by providing the framework needed for more flexible, customer-centric operations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Funnel as the CRM solution for our new centralized leasing center, 'Redstone Connect.' Funnel's powerful AI and marketing automation, in tandem with their robust CRM, is the vehicle we need to elevate the leasing experience of our future residents while reducing the demands of our on-site team members," said Jason Terry, Director of Resident Services, Redstone Residential.

Redstone Connect is the premium tier tech stack offering for their third-party management clients. Redstone Residential is well known for its entrepreneurial approach to student and multifamily housing. Spanning 19 states and specializing in student and multifamily housing, they average a 15% year NOI increase for assets in their portfolio.

"We are honored to partner with Redstone Residential," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "Their vision for how to provide an excellent experience for renters and their teams while operating with more flexibility directly aligns with Funnel's goals and the success we drive for our partners."

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; renters who demand a better customer experience; and stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career. Funnel's AI and automation-powered platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

About Redstone Residential

Redstone has an entrepreneurial approach to multifamily and student housing. Managing more than 15,000 units of student housing, Redstone is one of the largest student housing operators in the country. Over the years, their team has distinguished themselves by successfully executing on difficult lease-ups, complex value-add strategies, and unique asset repositionings. Redstone operates boutique developments, resort-style projects and more.

Media Contact:

Funnel

