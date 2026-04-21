Redtiger Launches F7NA 4K Dash Cam, Elevating Bestselling F7N Series

Expanded support for up to 512GB storage, Sony STARVIS 2 night vision sensors, real 4K resolution, and dual recording capabilities all come together in the new Redtiger F7NA dash cam to offer exceptional value for money at just US$159.99.

DALLAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban dash cam and vehicle accessories brand Redtiger has unveiled the F7NA 4K dual dash cam, the newest addition to the bestselling F7N dash cam lineup. The F7NA features a slew of functional upgrades for the everyday modern driver, including support for expanded storage.

Redtiger F7NA 4K dual dash cam

Redtiger boasts some of the top dash cams on the market, with their F7NP model currently claiming the #1 bestseller spot among all dash cams on Amazon. Other models from the F7N series—including the F7NP, F7N Touch and F7N Pro—are also hugely popular; all equipped with a 4K front camera, 1080p rear camera, and Sony STARVIS 2 low light-vision sensor. The new F7NA not only includes these sought-after features but is also compatible with up to 512GB micro SD storage capacity—while keeping a significantly more approachable price point compared to similar options on the market.

The F7NA's front-facing camera uses the STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor to record in 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160 resolution): capturing license plates, road signs and fine details at speed and in challenging lighting conditions. Low light performance is notably superior to most conventional dash cams, with the F7NA rear camera's WDR (wide dynamic range) support enabling the device to balance bright headlights among dark surroundings and reduce highlight blowouts. The F7NA performs reliably in low-light conditions, making it well-suited for monitoring and security during night drives, adverse weather, and unattended overnight parking such as in underground garages or remote locations.

The storage upgrade benefits dual-channel recording at high definition, with significantly longer retention windows before loop overwrite as compared to other cameras that typically top out at 128-256GB. The F7NA also features G-sensor emergency locking and parking monitoring modes that are time-lapse and impact-triggered, critical features common to Redtiger dash cams that ensure key video footage of accidents or other incidents are never lost.

Upholding Redtiger dash cams' reputation of ultimate convenience and ease of use, the F7NA's 5.8GHz WiFi 6 and 20 MB/s peak transfer speeds make downloading and sharing footage—for insurance claims or social media—faster than ever.

Operating the dash cam is handled via touchscreen, while voice commands cover essential functions—recording start/stop, photo capture, and emergency file lock. Video clip management and location tracking is also made easy with the Redtiger smartphone app for iOS and Android.

The F7NA also features highly reliable power architecture. It is charged via a supercapacitor, which is a safer and more heat-tolerant power source than the lithium‑ion batteries installed in conventional dash cams. Unlike lithium batteries, which can degrade or fail in high heat, supercapacitors offer a wider operating temperature range and longer cycle life—a meaningful advantage in hot climates and sun-exposed parking. Combined with the F7NA's efficiently designed power circuit, this stable power supply reduces the risk of unexpected shutdowns or corrupted recordings when external power is interrupted.

The Redtiger F7NA dash cam is shipped as an all-in-one kit with cable clips and an installation tool that make it easy for drivers to route wires without professional help. The package also includes: the 4K touchscreen front unit, a 1080p rear camera, windshield mount, power supply cable with car charger, rear camera cable, adhesive pads, electrostatic sticker, and user manual.

The Redtiger F7NA is available for US$159.99 on Amazon and the Redtiger official website from April 17, 2026.

Upon launch, the first 200 orders on Amazon will receive a complimentary polarizing filter with their device. And for a limited time only, score an extra 10% off on top of existing discounts with the code RTF7NA4K when purchasing via the Redtiger official website.

About Redtiger

Founded in 2020, automotive electronics brand Redtiger offers high-performance dash cams that are designed to enhance safety and peace of mind for urban drivers. Catering to daily commuters and new drivers alike, Redtiger products provide reliable recording and monitoring features to help users navigate busy city streets with confidence.

For more information, visit www.redtigercam.com.

SOURCE Redtiger