Reducing Breast Cancer Risk Through Proactive Genetic Screening

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, jscreen, a national non-profit public health initiative dedicated to preventing genetic diseases and cancer, is intensifying its efforts to educate the public on the lifesaving benefits of proactive genetic screening. The organization is steadfast in ensuring that cancer genetic testing is accessible and affordable by offering an at home DNA test and personalized cancer genetic counseling.

October serves as a yearly call to action to address, acknowledge, and act in the fight against breast cancer, the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in the U.S.1 For nearly 40 years, communities nationwide have observed October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, maintaining the need for ongoing public awareness about the importance of screening and galvanizing the public to support fundraising efforts around education and research.

Predisposition to cancer can be inherited. Cancer genetic testing examines gene alterations that are linked to an elevated risk of breast cancer. The results of these tests can help determine the most appropriate actions to reduce the risk of breast and other related cancers and serve as a guide for early treatment options.

Acknowledging that not all individuals with breast cancer have a known family history, jscreen stresses the importance of making genetic screening widely accessible. jscreen's hereditary cancer panel provides insight into an individual's predisposition to various cancers based on mutations in many cancer susceptibility genes. BRCA gene mutations, for instance, can elevate a woman's breast cancer risk to over 80%, alongside increased risks for other cancer types, including ovarian and pancreatic. Men can also carry BRCA mutations, which put them at risk for male breast, prostate and pancreatic cancers. Each son or daughter of a woman or man with a BRCA mutation is at 50% risk for inheriting the mutation and facing the same cancer risks2.

"Knowledge is power. Knowing one's hereditary cancer risks and available preventative measures enable informed decision-making," states Karen Grinzaid, MS, CGC, jscreen's Executive Director. "jscreen is dedicated to facilitating access to genetic testing, serving as a beacon of hope and prevention across the U.S."

In the fight against breast cancer, the integration of genetic screening into preventive care is a crucial step toward empowering individuals with the knowledge needed to make health decisions. jscreen's commitment to accessibility and education ensures that more people can benefit from early detection and personalized prevention strategies. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, jscreen encourages everyone to take charge of their health by considering cancer genetic testing. Together, through awareness, proactive measures, and continued research, we can make strides toward a world where breast cancer is no longer a life-threatening disease.

Jscreen is a national non-profit public health initiative dedicated to preventing genetic diseases. The Jscreen initiative provides convenient at-home access to cutting-edge genetic testing technology, patient education, and genetic counseling services. Jscreen believes the combination of education, access to premier genetic screening technologies, and personalized, confidential support are the keys to preventing devastating diseases. Please visit jscreen.org for more information.

