Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. (OTC: RSCI) ("Redwood" or "the Company"), a pharmaceutical company, today announced a strategic shift in its product development priorities

News provided by

REDWOOD SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES

Apr 18, 2024, 07:45 ET

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. (OTC: RSCI) ("Redwood" or "the Company"), a pharmaceutical company, today announced a strategic shift in its product development priorities. The New York-based firm will only focus on enhancing and expanding its nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products, specifically TBX-FREE™ and TBX VAPE-FREE™.

This pivotal decision follows recent findings published by the American College of Cardiology, sourced from a study conducted by the National Institute of Health. The study highlights a significant correlation between e-cigarette use and an increased risk of heart failure, underscoring the urgency for effective and safe alternatives in nicotine replacement therapy.

"Given the alarming data linking e-cigarette use to serious health risks, Redwood is committed to advancing our development of TBX-FREE™ and TBX VAPE-FREE™ products," said Jason Cardiff,  CEO of Redwood Scientific Technologies. "Our goal is clear – to provide safer, scientifically-backed alternatives that meet the needs of consumers aiming to quit smoking without the harmful effects associated with e-cigarettes."

Redwood believes that its TBX-FREE™ and TBX VAPE-FREE™ products will be innovative solutions in the realm of nicotine replacement therapy. The company anticipates publication of double blind randomized studies before bringing these products to market.

By concentrating its resources on TBX-FREE™ and TBX VAPE-FREE™, Redwood is positioning itself to be at the forefront of a critical market, responding proactively to the latest scientific research and public health needs.

For more information about Redwood Scientific Technologies and its products, please visit www.Redwoodsci.com

About Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc.

Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. (OTC: RSCI) is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative drug delivery systems. Based in New York, Redwood aims to enhance the efficacy and accessibility of pharmaceutical therapies to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

Contact:
Name: Public Relations
Title: Communications
Email: [email protected]
Phone: (123) 456-7890

SOURCE REDWOOD SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGIES

Also from this source

Company Initiates Plans to Build Oral Thin Film Manufacturing in the USA for Its Stop Smoking and Stop Vaping Products

Company Initiates Plans to Build Oral Thin Film Manufacturing in the USA for Its Stop Smoking and Stop Vaping Products

Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. (OTC: RSCI) is excited to announce significant milestones achieved in the year ending 2023 and its strategic...
Redwood Scientific Enters into Agreement with Jeeva Clinical Trials to Launch Clinical Effectiveness Study of its TBX-Free Oral Strips for Smoking and E-cigarette Cessation

Redwood Scientific Enters into Agreement with Jeeva Clinical Trials to Launch Clinical Effectiveness Study of its TBX-Free Oral Strips for Smoking and E-cigarette Cessation

Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. (OTC: RSCI), ("Redwood" or "the Company"), a pioneering pharmaceutical company headquartered in New York,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics