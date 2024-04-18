NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Scientific Technologies Inc. (OTC: RSCI) ("Redwood" or "the Company"), a pharmaceutical company, today announced a strategic shift in its product development priorities. The New York-based firm will only focus on enhancing and expanding its nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products, specifically TBX-FREE™ and TBX VAPE-FREE™.

This pivotal decision follows recent findings published by the American College of Cardiology, sourced from a study conducted by the National Institute of Health. The study highlights a significant correlation between e-cigarette use and an increased risk of heart failure, underscoring the urgency for effective and safe alternatives in nicotine replacement therapy.

"Given the alarming data linking e-cigarette use to serious health risks, Redwood is committed to advancing our development of TBX-FREE™ and TBX VAPE-FREE™ products," said Jason Cardiff, CEO of Redwood Scientific Technologies. "Our goal is clear – to provide safer, scientifically-backed alternatives that meet the needs of consumers aiming to quit smoking without the harmful effects associated with e-cigarettes."

Redwood believes that its TBX-FREE™ and TBX VAPE-FREE™ products will be innovative solutions in the realm of nicotine replacement therapy. The company anticipates publication of double blind randomized studies before bringing these products to market.

By concentrating its resources on TBX-FREE™ and TBX VAPE-FREE™, Redwood is positioning itself to be at the forefront of a critical market, responding proactively to the latest scientific research and public health needs.

