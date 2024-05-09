REEBOK UNVEILS "REEBOK IMPACT" WITH FUTUREVERSE

THE BRAND LAUNCHES A PERSONALIZED AI EXPERIENCE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AI AND METAVERSE LEADER THAT TAKES SNEAKER FANS INTO THE FUTURE OF FASHION

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reebok, the iconic and irreverent sports culture brand, today announced the launch of "Reebok Impact" – a custom AI fashion experience on Instagram. Reebok Impact expands the boundaries of sneaker culture by putting new technology into the hands of everyday consumers, allowing the creation of AI-infused, custom digital sneakers.

Sneaker fans globally can immortalize their photo memories in the form of a Reebok digital sneaker by sending it via Instagram DM to @reebokimpact . In a real-time chat, Futureverse's AI will craft a custom sneaker in the colors and style of the image. Users can choose between the iconic Reebok Pump, Classic Leather, or Club C models, and customize the digital sneaker with AI-generated art. From soul to sole; the original photo memory will be stored in the sole of the sneaker, representing the impact of the memory on the soul.

The experience is free for up to 4 digital sneaker creations which you can share or purchase as game ready files compatible with Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), Roblox and will be interoperable with many virtual experiences to come, including the recently announced upcoming AAA MMO game OPEN , from the creators of Ready Player One.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Reebok Impact, which marks an important milestone in our commitment to innovation and technology. We are excited to partner with Futureverse to explore new and engaging ways to bring our brand's ethos to a wider audience. Through Reebok Impact, we look forward to revolutionizing the digital fashion landscape and providing our customers with a unique and immersive experience," said Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok.

"We couldn't be prouder to introduce this initial experience as part of our long-term partnership with Reebok. Together we've pushed the boundaries of both personal expression with the exemplification of life imitating art and art imitating life. Leveraging AI creates an easy-to-navigate user experience that meets sneaker fans where they are. The future of fashion has arrived, and this is only the beginning," said Shara Senderoff and Aaron McDonald, Co-Founders of Futureverse.

As the popularity of avatar wearables continues to grow, Reebok and Futureverse have created an innovative roadmap to further bridge the virtual and physical worlds. In addition to designing a commemorative digital sneaker, users can discover an incentive for a sneaker purchase IRL within Reebok Impact.

"Reebok Impact" is the first launch from Futureverse and Reebok, who announced their partnership last year with the intention of creating innovative artificial intelligence, web3, blockchain-based gaming and metaverse experiences for consumers, broadening product interactions across the Reebok ecosystem.

For more information and to create your own personal Reebok Impact, visit Reebok Impact on socials: @reebokimpact .

About Futureverse:

Futureverse is a leader in revolutionary AI and metaverse technologies that enable open, scalable, and interoperable apps, games and experiences. Focused on building the technological infrastructure of the open metaverse, Futureverse maintains one of the largest digital collectible communities in the world and has amassed an expansive cultural footprint within the metaverse space and beyond through strategic partnerships with the world's leading IP and brands. To date, Futureverse has built innovative experiences with renowned organizations including Warner Brothers, FIFA, Mastercard, Authentic Brands Group, Reebok, and Muhammad Ali, along with the recent launch of Readyverse Studios, exclusively bringing the Ready Player One franchise to the metaverse across web3. For more information, visit futureverse.com .

About Reebok

Reebok is an iconic and irreverent sports culture brand with a rich and storied fitness heritage dating back to 1895. Founded on athletic footwear that changed the direction of sport, Reebok continues to introduce innovations that propel the industry forward. Today, Reebok sits at the intersection of active, lifestyle and sport, offering high quality and modern styles that are adaptable for every occasion. The brand strives to deliver every athlete, from professionals to enthusiasts, with the opportunity, products and inspiration to reach their full potential. Reebok currently operates in 80 countries with approximately 400 freestanding stores around the world. For more information, visit Reebok.com . Discover Reebok on Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

