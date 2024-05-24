Reel Insights from Market Force: What Moviegoers Really Want from Their Cinema and Streaming Experience

The newly released interactive report provides a recap of last year's rankings in advance of this year's study which will be coming out during summer block buster season.

2023 results highlights:

Emagine Entertainment tops the charts in Customer Loyalty Index (CLI), trust, and wallet share. Epic and Premiere are notable competitors in CLI, while Marquee and Malco excel in building consumer trust. Additionally, Cinema Entertainment and Megaplex do well on the wallet share measure indicating relative market share strength.

Factors such as quality seating, diverse film titles, and ample showtimes also play critical roles in driving moviegoers into theatres. Being able to see the movie they want at the time they want in a comfortable seat makes a difference.

Despite a high incidence rate for concession sales, only 36.4% of consumers express satisfaction with food and beverage offerings, presenting a significant opportunity for theatres to enhance this aspect of the customer experience. Restroom cleanliness remains a concern, with less than 50% satisfaction due to the challenges of managing surge usage.

Excessive trailers and commercials, along with issues like temperature control and cleanliness, are prevalent irritants. When issues arise, the ticket purchasing experience, cleanliness, and food quality are the top areas that need improvement. Outside the theatre, 60% of moviegoers prefer watching films at home, with 87.8% engaging with digital streaming services.

Preferred streaming services include:

Netflix at 69.7%

Amazon Prime at 61.4%

Hulu at 49.2%

Disney at 47.9%

For more detailed insights get in touch with Market Force to schedule a briefing; or, download the study to explore the findings using the links below.

To access the movie theatre study results please visit:

https://www.marketforce.com/movie-theater-research-2023-access

Brands and analysts interested in a full walkthrough of results can schedule a briefing at:

https://www.marketforce.com/schedule-a-briefing



Join our growing consumer panel at:

https://panel.marketforce.com/become-a-panelist

About Market Force Information

Market Force helps leading global brands improve the customer experience and operations at each location. Through an integrated services package including mystery shopping, site audits, contact center, social reviews, surveys, employee engagement and analytics Market Force drives consistent growth and profitability for its valued clients.

Market Force provides solutions for restaurants, big box and specialty retail, grocery, petro-convenience, hospitality, travel, telecom, technology, energy, education, health and wellness, movie studios and theatres, fitness, financial services, gaming, CPG, alcohol and tobacco, pharma, government agencies and more.

Learn more at:

www.marketforce.com

SOURCE Market Force Information