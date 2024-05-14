The Keg Stand's on Top: Market Force Study Reveals What it Takes to Win in the Hyper-Competitive Casual Dining Space

ATLANTA, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Force Information, a leader in customer experience management, has unveiled pivotal findings from its recent extensive survey on casual dining preferences across the United States. This comprehensive study highlights shifting trends influenced by economic factors and evolving consumer tastes.

The research indicates that while over 60% of consumers prefer chain restaurants for steak and seafood, independent restaurants are more popular for Bar & Grill, Breakfast, and Asian themed dining, with 35-40% of patrons favoring independents for these cuisines. Pizza and Italian dining establishments see an almost equal split between chain and independent preference by consumers.

Economic shifts have significantly impacted consumer behavior, with 72.1% of diners noting that recent price increases have altered their spending habits, and 58.5% stating these hikes have changed their ordering decisions. To counteract this, diners are increasingly seeking out promotions, special offers, and better value for money as primary incentives.

In terms of loyalty, The Keg Steakhouse and Bar, HuHot Mongolian Grill, Texas Roadhouse, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen top the Customer Loyalty Index, underscoring a strong consumer preference for steakhouse brands. Brand trust is best represented by Bonefish, Pizza Ranch, Carrabba's Italian Grill, First Watch, and Longhorns.

Despite high scores for friendly service, clean facilities, and menu variety, restaurant chains face challenges in delivering a differentiated experience, offering healthy food choices, and providing compelling promotions. The study identifies 4-5 clear opportunities for each brand to enhance the overall customer experience. There is a strong correlation found between satisfaction with the most recent visit and the likelihood of return visits and recommendations.

Additionally, the study provides insights into the performance of delivery service providers and the integration of technology such as tablets and QR codes in dining experiences.

