ReEmployAbility Releases Return-to-Work Program and Community Impact Results

BRANDON, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReEmployAbility publishes the Program Results from their flagship Transition2Work® program each year. This summary provides an overview of the program's success regarding community impact, performance results, and injured worker outcomes through the 2022 fiscal year.

ReEmployAbility's Transition2Work® program places injured employees at non-profit organizations in their communities when their employer cannot accommodate their restrictions on-site. This unique program allows injured workers to engage in meaningful, productive work, make a positive impact on their community, and get back to work faster. In turn, employers benefit from lower claim costs.

This report is based on data collected since the program's inception in 2007 and exams the program's impact nationally. It compares the data from the program's entire history to the data from the most recent fiscal year. 2022 is the first year with data concerning the Injured Worker experience.

Significant outcomes from ReEmployAbility's Program Results Summary:

Injured Worker Outcomes:

Over 99% of injured workers agreed with "I feel my work with the nonprofit positively impacted the community."

A 99% success rate per assignment.

Community Impact

ReEmployAbility has grown its network to include 45,000 nonprofits.

Program participants provided over 16.3 million hours at nonprofits to date.

Participants had an estimated value on nonprofits of over $418 million . This is based on the value of volunteer time published by independentsector.org and used by the US Government.

. This is based on the value of volunteer time published by independentsector.org and used by the US Government. The program has a 54% participation rate; participants give back 400 hours to the non-profit organization.

Employer Outcomes:

Transition2Work® has saved employers and carriers over $310 million in indemnity costs to date.

in indemnity costs to date. Return on Investment (ROI) is $16.81 for every dollar invested in the Transition2Work Program considering average indemnity and medical savings per claim.

The Transition2Work Program Results Summary is available for download on the company's website.

About ReEmployAbility:

Founded in 2003, ReEmployAbility is the largest national provider of early return-to-work (RTW) services and transitional employment. Their Transition2Work® program offers employers a cost-effective solution to modified light duty assignments, reducing claim costs while giving the injured employee time to heal. Utilizing an accredited, national network of not-for-profit partners, they help employers accommodate injured workers in the transition back to work by connecting people to a greater purpose so they can have a better life. For more information, call 866-663-9880, or visit www.ReEmployAbility.com.

