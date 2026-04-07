REEP Announced as 2026 NAA Top Employer

SAN ANTONIO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Apartment Association (NAA) has announced REEP as a winner of the 2026 NAA Top Employers, which recognizes member organizations that foster environments of collaboration, innovation and hard work.

NAA's Top Employers pays tribute to management and supplier companies from across the rental housing industry that have exceeded expectations in creating a culture that emphasizes growth and contribution. The awards are divided into four categories, one for suppliers and three for management companies. The management company categories are designated for small businesses of up to 100 employees, medium businesses with 101-500 employees and large businesses with more than 500 employees.

"Being recognized as a finalist for the National Apartment Association Top Employer award is a true testament to the incredible culture we have built at REEP," said Jacob Garza, Co-founder. "Our team is the absolute foundation of our success, and we are incredibly proud of the environment they create every day."

"Our in-house operations thrive entirely because of the passion and dedication of our site teams and corporate staff," stated Debbie Wiatrek, Senior Vice-President of REEP Residential. "This recognition belongs to every single team member who works to elevate the resident experience and drive our community success." Employees and their satisfaction, measured through an anonymous survey, determine the winners and finalists in each of the categories. The survey results are provided to all nominees to help organizations better understand and recognize employee sentiment.

"Congratulations to REEP for demonstrating what it means to have a workforce that focuses on continuous learning," said NAA President and CEO Bob Pinnegar. "Their employees made it clear that REEP understands that investing in its workforce is crucial toward its success."

About REEP

REEP is a Texas based real estate firm specializing in multifamily investing, development, and property management. Comprising REEP Equity, REEP Residential, and REEP Development, the organization manages every aspect of the multifamily life cycle. By integrating strategic acquisition and investment practices with dedicated in-house operations and forward-thinking development projects, REEP creates thriving communities and delivers strong value to its investors and residents alike. For more information, visit www.reepequity.com, www.reepresidential.com, and www.reep-development.com.

About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 139 state and local affiliates, NAA encompasses nearly 113,000 members representing over 13.5 million apartment homes. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit www.naahq.org. NAA thanks its Strategic Partners AppFolio, The Home Depot Pro, Lowe's Pro Supply and Yardi.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Garza

726.999.7570

[email protected]

SOURCE REEP