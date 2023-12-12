REEP Equity Receives Fast Track Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

News provided by

REEP Equity

12 Dec, 2023, 08:32 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REEP Equity, a leading real estate investment firm, has once again been recognized as a winner of the prestigious Fast Track Award, for the fifth consecutive year. The annual awards, presented by the San Antonio Business Journal, honor the fastest-growing businesses in the San Antonio area based on their remarkable growth over the past three fiscal years. This recognition further solidifies REEP Equity's position as an industry leader and exemplifies its commitment to excellence and innovation.

Continue Reading
Jacob & Arleen Garza, Founders of REEP
Jacob & Arleen Garza, Founders of REEP

The Fast Track Awards are known for their rigorous evaluation process, with growth figures verified by trusted partners of the Business Journal, Simmons Bank, and Weaver. This meticulous approach ensures that revenue verification is completed for all finalists, upholding the credibility and integrity of the awards.

The awards ceremony, held at the San Antonio Zoo on December 7th, brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across the city to celebrate excellence and innovation. REEP Equity stood out among the recipients and was honored as being in the top 10 fastest-growing companies in San Antonio.

Jacob Garza, a founder of REEP, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Receiving this award is the validation of our commitment to excellence and our relentless pursuit of success. We owe this achievement to our exceptional team, partners, and investors who have been instrumental in our growth journey."

Arleen Garza, a founder of REEP, emphasized the company's unwavering dedication to delivering value, saying, "We are so proud to be part of the thriving business community in San Antonio. Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the San Antonio area is a testament to our focus on providing exceptional value to our investors and great homes to over 15,000 families. This award further motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and achieving new milestones."

In addition to the FastTrack Award, REEP Equity has also received two other notable accolades this year: the National Apartment Employer Top Employer and the San Antonio Express-News Top Work Places. These awards further highlight REEP's commitment to creating a thriving work environment and its exceptional industry reputation.

About REEP Equity:

REEP (Real Estate Equity Partners) was founded in 2012 by principals Jacob and Arleen Garza. Our firm is focused on acquiring underperforming, income-producing, multifamily investment opportunities in Texas.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, REEP Equity is vertically integrated with our in-house management company, REEP Residential. Together we focus on the multifamily sector and pledge incomparable commitment and service to both our residents and our investors.

Since 2012, REEP Equity has bought, sold, and managed over 5,556 units, taking 9 properties full cycle. The current portfolio of twenty-three properties totals 4,171 units, bringing the total assets under management valued at $714M+.

Media contact:
Vanessa Garza
[email protected]
726.999.7570

SOURCE REEP Equity

Also from this source

Jacob and Arleen Garza Pledge $100,000 Donation to Support THRU Project's Mission

Jacob and Arleen Garza Pledge $100,000 Donation to Support THRU Project's Mission

Jacob and Arleen Garza, Co-Founders of REEP Equity, philanthropists, and dedicated community advocates, announced on Saturday, September 30th at THRU ...
REEP Equity Releases Comprehensive Guide to Multifamily Real Estate Investing

REEP Equity Releases Comprehensive Guide to Multifamily Real Estate Investing

The world of investment offers an array of opportunities, ranging from traditional stocks and bonds to the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.