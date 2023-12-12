REEP Equity Receives Fast Track Award for Fifth Consecutive Year

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REEP Equity, a leading real estate investment firm, has once again been recognized as a winner of the prestigious Fast Track Award, for the fifth consecutive year. The annual awards, presented by the San Antonio Business Journal, honor the fastest-growing businesses in the San Antonio area based on their remarkable growth over the past three fiscal years. This recognition further solidifies REEP Equity's position as an industry leader and exemplifies its commitment to excellence and innovation.

Jacob & Arleen Garza, Founders of REEP

The Fast Track Awards are known for their rigorous evaluation process, with growth figures verified by trusted partners of the Business Journal, Simmons Bank, and Weaver. This meticulous approach ensures that revenue verification is completed for all finalists, upholding the credibility and integrity of the awards.

The awards ceremony, held at the San Antonio Zoo on December 7th, brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across the city to celebrate excellence and innovation. REEP Equity stood out among the recipients and was honored as being in the top 10 fastest-growing companies in San Antonio.

Jacob Garza, a founder of REEP, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Receiving this award is the validation of our commitment to excellence and our relentless pursuit of success. We owe this achievement to our exceptional team, partners, and investors who have been instrumental in our growth journey."

Arleen Garza, a founder of REEP, emphasized the company's unwavering dedication to delivering value, saying, "We are so proud to be part of the thriving business community in San Antonio. Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing businesses in the San Antonio area is a testament to our focus on providing exceptional value to our investors and great homes to over 15,000 families. This award further motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and achieving new milestones."

In addition to the FastTrack Award, REEP Equity has also received two other notable accolades this year: the National Apartment Employer Top Employer and the San Antonio Express-News Top Work Places. These awards further highlight REEP's commitment to creating a thriving work environment and its exceptional industry reputation.

About REEP Equity:

REEP (Real Estate Equity Partners) was founded in 2012 by principals Jacob and Arleen Garza. Our firm is focused on acquiring underperforming, income-producing, multifamily investment opportunities in Texas.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, REEP Equity is vertically integrated with our in-house management company, REEP Residential. Together we focus on the multifamily sector and pledge incomparable commitment and service to both our residents and our investors.

Since 2012, REEP Equity has bought, sold, and managed over 5,556 units, taking 9 properties full cycle. The current portfolio of twenty-three properties totals 4,171 units, bringing the total assets under management valued at $714M+.

