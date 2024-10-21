Reese Pharmaceutical Begins Second Phase of Campaign to Promote CRC Screening

The initiative encourages families to use holiday gatherings to discuss the family history of colorectal cancer, and highlights the growing accessibility of at-home FIT tests

CLEVELAND, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As colorectal cancer rates surge among younger Americans, Reese Pharmaceutical is launching the second phase of its "Know Your CRC History" campaign (#MyCRCHistory) to empower families to discuss their colorectal cancer (CRC) health history during holiday gatherings.

As part of the initiative, Reese aims to educate the public about the growing accessibility of at-home tests, specifically ColoTest, an at-home fecal immunochemical test (FIT), which in addition to Walmart and Amazon, is now sold in more than 7,000 CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide as well as online at CVS.com . The non-invasive test can be used annually by individuals of any age to instantly detect hidden blood in the stool, which may indicate colorectal cancer.

"The holidays provide a unique opportunity to discuss family health history. This knowledge empowers individuals to get screened earlier and more frequently, helping to minimize their risk. With the increased accessibility of ColoTest, taking the first step toward early detection has never been easier—and it could ultimately save lives," said Jeffrey Reese, President of Reese Pharmaceutical.

According to the American Cancer Society, around 20,000 people under age 50 are diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year. The disease is now the leading cause of cancer deaths among men in this age group and the second leading cause for women under 50. Early screening is critical, especially for those with a family history, as they may need to start screenings before the standard recommended age of 45.

A recent Kaiser Permanente study found that FIT test screening reduces the overall risk of colon cancer death by 33%. Despite these proven benefits, FIT testing is still considered underutilized. The #MyCRCHistory campaign aims to address a critical gap in knowledge. The campaign was launched after a Reese survey revealed that 80% of adults are unaware of their first-degree relatives' history with colorectal cancer.

To help families better understand their personal risk, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance offers a quick and easy online quiz. It walks users through how their family history, risk factors, and symptoms could impact their screening needs. You can find the quiz at quiz.getscreened.org .

For more information on ColoTest and to learn how you can take proactive steps in your colorectal health, click here .

About Reese Pharmaceutical

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Reese Pharmaceutical Company is a leading private-label manufacturer of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products. The company also produces a variety of branded items, such as ColoTest , a noninvasive at-home test designed to help screen for colorectal cancer. Reese's customers include some of the strongest retail pharmacy and grocery store brands in the marketplace. For over a century, the company has established a reputation for excellence in quality, service, and product innovation.

