Reese's Brand Creates the Ultimate Team to Support the Ultimate Cup

Starting with legendary Michael Phelps, 23x U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist – and Reese's aficionado – Michael will be the face of the Reese's brand this summer appearing in a new ad campaign highlighting the newest member of the Reese's family, Reese's Ultimate Lovers Cup.

Rounding out the Ultimate Team Reese's will also include two world-record swimming dynamos, and Tokyo 2020 hopefuls, 5x U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky and 2x U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel.

"As America's number one chocolate brand, we couldn't settle for anything other than the best and that's exactly why we've partnered with these legendary U.S. Olympians: Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel," said Margo McIlvaine, Brand Manager Reese's. "These three know exactly what it takes to be the ultimate, and we welcome them to the Ultimate Team Reese's."

This summer, as part of Reese's support of Team USA and the Olympic Games, the brand unveiled Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups. For the first time ever, in its more than 90-year history, the brand released the most extreme, peanut buttery candy version of its iconic Peanut Butter Cups by removing the chocolate! Yes, that's right, no chocolate. The Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are here for a limited time only along with returning fan favorite, Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cup.

Throughout the summer, the Reese's brand will be using their social media pages and fanbase to support the much-anticipated Olympic Games and Team USA. While Reese's and Team USA fans won't be seeing 23x U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Michael Phelps in the pool this Summer, they can catch him in the latest Reese's commercial featuring our limited-edition Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups.

Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are being rolled out in standard (1.4oz, SRP $1.09), king size (2.8oz, SRP $1.79) and miniatures (9.3oz, SRP $4.09) at retailers nationwide starting now for a limited time.

For more information or to buy Reese's Ultimate Lovers Cups, please visit our website.

The Hershey Company and Reese's brand are a proud partner of Team USA.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

SOURCE The Hershey Company

Related Links

https://www.thehersheycompany.com

