Reese's Gets Salty With New Reese's Big Cups With Pretzels

Finally, a product that represents how we're all feeling in 2020. We're keeping it together on the outside, but we're salty on the inside.

To introduce Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels, you may have noticed some salty tweets from us – but you know we're just saying what you're thinking.

"Let's face it, we're all feeling a little bit salty this year," said Ian Norton, Reese's senior director, Reese's brand. "In true Reese's fashion, we channeled our feelings into sweet and salty deliciousness with new Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels."

Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels will be available in a 1.3 oz. standard size/single cup (SRP $1.49) and a 2.6 oz. king size/two cup (SRP $2.09) and will be available November 2020.* Additionally, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Pretzels Miniatures (SRP $3.79) will be available in January 2021.* Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups with Pretzels Miniatures will be a permanent addition to the Reese's line-up at retailers nationwide.

Oh, and we should probably also mention, there's one more salty savior coming too – Reese's Big Cups with Chips – which will be available for a limited time only beginning March of 2021.

Get your Reese's Big Cups with Pretzels soon. Get excited and stay salty for what's to come. You're welcome.

*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer, SRPs are based off of historical data averages at a total class of trade level.

