FULFIL Serves Up Partnership with Association of Pickleball Players

The brand will be raising the bar as the official protein bar of the 2024 APP Tour, with opportunities for fans to get in on the fun at tour stops in cities across the U.S.

HERSHEY, Pa., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball just got a whole lot tastier! FULFIL, the protein bar that's so good you'll think it's candy, announced that it will be teaming up with the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) as the official protein bar of the 2024 APP Tour.

FULFIL is teaming up with the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) as the official protein bar of the 2024 APP Tour. Fans attending APP Tour stops across the U.S. can experience FULFIL’s eye-catching truck featuring a pickleball skills challenge, photo booth and pickleball swag while sampling FULFIL’s rich bars that are so good, you’ll think it’s candy.

This spring and summer, FULFIL is raising the bar for protein snacking with both professional and amateur pickleball players. Through the partnership, all those participating in the tour, including pickleball fans and even referees, have the opportunity to fuel up with FULFIL's indulgent, satisfying 15 grams of protein in every bar.

"We've designed FULFIL to be so delicious you'd think it's candy, but we swear, it's a protein bar," said Garrett Adrian, FULFIL brand manager. "That's why our partnership with the APP felt like such a natural fit – pickleball is a sport that's so fun but is a great way to stay active! Through our role as the official protein bar of the 2024 APP Tour, we'll be giving the pickleball community a tasty way to fuel their play all year long."

From April 3 to July 19, FULFIL will bring its eye-catching truck to APP Tour stops across the U.S. Featuring a pickleball skills challenge, photo booth, pickleball swag and of course, free FULFIL bars, the truck will up pickleball fans' paddle skills and protein game. Truck stops, as part of the larger 2024 APP Tour, include:

April 3-7 : Delray Beach, Fla.

May 7-12 : Cincinnati

May 21-26 : New York City

July 3-7 : Southern Calif.

"Pickleball is all about fun, and that's what the APP is serving up this year for our pros, amateurs and fans, alongside our partners at FULFIL," said Tom Webb, Association of Pickleball Players chief marketing officer. "When we tried these protein bars for ourselves, we were blown away at how great they tasted, and we couldn't wait to get our hands on more to satisfy our players during this year's APP Tour."

FULFIL bars – with rich, candy-like flavors including Chocolate Salted Caramel, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Peanut Caramel, Chocolate Peanut Butter and Triple Chocolate – can help be a decadent way to fuel pickleball lovers' games and more with 15 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar and 3 grams or less net carbs.

It's a Candy Protein Bar

In addition to the truck stops, FULFIL has launched a creative campaign around the partnership called, "It's a Candy Protein Bar," with ads airing on major sports networks throughout the APP Tour season. The campaign will also have full paid media and organic social support.

About FULFIL Nutrition

FULFIL Nutrition started with a simple question: why can't the snacks we love be both nutritious and insanely delicious? After all, nowadays, the dream is to have it all. FULFIL protein bars are so good you'd think they're candy, featuring indulgent flavors you'll actually enjoy, from Chocolate Salted Caramel to Chocolate Peanut Butter. And when it comes to benefits, each bar contains 15 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar, and 3 grams or less of net carbs. Whether you are crushing an all-day job, training for a marathon, an on-the-go parent, or looking for your next adventure, FULFIL bars are here to fuel you along the way. FULFIL is available at Amazon, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Kroger, Albertson's Safeway and other top regional grocers.

To learn more visit www.liveFULFIL.com.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com .

About the Association of Pickleball Players

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) provides opportunities for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels—professionals, amateurs and recreational—to compete in world-class pickleball events for the opportunity to win prize money and be seen on more than 40 hours of nationally televised pickleball action on CBS Sports, ESPN and FOX Sports. Since its launch in 2019, the APP has operated the first and only tour fully and officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball and became the first pickleball organization ever to establish an official headquarters and training center with The Fort in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Its 2024 schedule features the most robust pickleball showcase across pro and amateur competitions, with 20 events across the country offering various combinations of single, doubles and mixed doubles play as well as pro team competitions. The APP prides itself on growing the game and developing the next generation of pickleball champions through its nationwide network of APP UTR Sports Pickleball Leagues; support of international events and its Atlantic Cup, featuring Team USA vs. Team Europe; and its youth initiatives like APP Next Gen Series and APP Next Gen National Team. The 2024 schedule, recent news and additional information about the APP are available at theapp.global and on Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn

