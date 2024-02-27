'Reese's Peanut Butter Mini Eggs Unwrapped' Puts A Mini Twist on a Beloved Easter Favorite

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hershey is introducing Reese's Peanut Butter Mini Eggs Unwrapped, a poppable sensation that adds a touch of innovation to the cherished traditions of the Easter season.

Seasonal shapes continue to be fan favorites with over one-third of purchasing households exclusively choosing Reese's seasonal shapes over everyday items. Building on this success, Hershey crafted a mini, 'pop and go' version that reflects the joyous spirit of Easter in Reese's chocolate and peanut butter and brings a sweet touch to springtime.

REESE'S Peanut Butter Mini Eggs Unwrapped

Reese's Peanut Butter Mini Eggs Unwrapped joins the lineup of Reese's and Cadbury items, the top two brands of the Easter season for filling Easter baskets, self-treats and celebrations with family and friends.

"Hershey takes pride in being the leader of the Easter season, consistently delivering innovative and delightful treats that become an integral part of cherished traditions," said Heather Seamans, Manager Spring & Innovation Strategy at The Hershey Company. "Reese's Peanut Butter Mini Eggs Unwrapped, along with our other Easter products, showcase our commitment to creating moments of joy and togetherness during this special time of the year."

New Products and Innovative Delights:

Reese's Peanut Butter Mini Eggs Unwrapped : Elevate your Easter experience with Reese's Peanut Butter Mini Eggs Unwrapped—a delightful treat and great for sharing at home. These new mini-sized treasures bring the eggstra-special flavors of Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter to life, ensuring a sweet touch to your springtime. Conveniently unwrapped for easy snacking, these mini eggs are also perfect for adding a festive flair to your decorations. Treat yourself or spread the joy with loved ones—either way, the 8 oz bag is a celebration in every bite.

: Perfectly designed for a moment of self-indulgence or a thoughtful gift for friends, each square encapsulates the delectable essence of creamy caramel. Each miniature is individually wrapped in a beautiful seasonal graphic, making them ideal for Easter candy dishes and ensuring a delightful unwrapping experience. Don't miss out on this limited-time offering during the season, available in a 7.6 oz bag for a truly delightful treat. Kit Kat ® Lemon Crisp Flavored bar : Dive into the bold and zesty experience of Kit Kat ® Lemon Crisp Flavored bar, now available in a 1.5 oz full-sized bar or a convenient 6-pack. Breaking away from its traditional miniatures format, this exciting transformation brings a burst of citrusy sunshine to your snacking moments. Indulge in the perfect harmony of crispy wafers and smooth lemon-flavored creme, making it a refreshing and delightful choice for your springtime treats. Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to enjoy the iconic Kit Kat ® Lemon Crisp Flavored bar in a size that perfectly matches its bold and tangy flavor.

Returning Easter Favorites:

Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs : Get egg-cited because everyone's favorite Easter treat returns to make chocolate and peanut butter dreams come true this season! The most coveted Reese's shape, eggs, are the ideal treat for every bunny. Available this season in snack size, standard and king.

More information on our products can be found at hersheyland.com

The Hershey Company sells Cadbury products under license from Cadbury UK Ltd.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet and communities. Hershey has nearly 20,000 employees in the U.S. and around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries worldwide that drive more than $10.4 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

