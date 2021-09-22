Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins Are Out to Prove they are the Official Pumpkins of Halloween

The Reese's team decided to engage in a friendly competition. What's a more ideal spot for a pumpkin show down than at Krochmal Farms, a pumpkin picking paradise, located outside of Salem, MA - one of America's favorite Halloween cities? Hence, the Reese's Pumpkin Patch was born, and now pumpkin picking will never be the same. You're welcome.

"While we love our farm pumpkins, we can't deny that we have a sweet spot for Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins," said The Cave family, Krochmal Farms owners. "When the brand came to us to asking to see how Krochmal Farms' pumpkins stacked up against Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, we were all ears."

With the help of the Krochmal Farm's visitors to validate their claims, the brand set out to settle the score. The results? To no one's (or at least not Reese's) surprise, Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins reigned supreme. Cue the orange confetti!

The brand wants to keep testing their claim that Reese's Pumpkins are the official pumpkins of Halloween, so they are posing another important question... where should they go next? Have the perfect location for the next Reese's Pumpkin Patch? Tell us where on Instagram by tagging @Reeses and using #ReesesPumpkinPatch

Fans can also visit www.hersheyland.com for more on how to make your own Reese's Pumpkin Patch in your very own backyard.

For more information check out Reeses.com and follow:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reeses/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/reeses

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reeses/?hl=en

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/reeses/

For more information on Krochmal Farms visit:

https://www.krochmalfarms.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/krochmalfarms/

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

http://www.twitter.com/hersheycompany

https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-hershey-company?trk=top_nav_home

http://www.facebook.com/hersheycompany

http://www.youtube.com/hersheycompany

http://www.instagram.com/hersheycompany

SOURCE The Hershey Company

Related Links

https://www.thehersheycompany.com

