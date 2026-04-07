Reese's Turns Childhood Lunch Classics into Limited-Edition Peanut Butter Cups

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The Hershey Company

Apr 07, 2026, 09:00 ET

The new Reese's Marshmallow Cup joins the returning fan‑favorite Reese's Strawberry PB&J, delivering a nostalgic take on lunchtime

HERSHEY, Pa., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reese's brand is reviving iconic flavors that made childhood lunches memorable for its newest flavor mashup.  Inspired by PB&J as well as marshmallow sandwiches of the past, Reese's is introducing the new Reese's Marshmallow Cup and bringing back the fan-favorite Reese's Strawberry PB&J Cup, as limited-time offerings. The flavors offer a playful, elevated take on classic combinations with a distinctly Reese's-style twist. The launch comes in response to strong consumer interest, with Reese's Strawberry PB&J returning to shelves by popular demand and Reese's Marshmallow debuting as one of the brand's most requested flavors on social media.

New, limited edition Reese’s Marshmallow Cups feature a layer of marshmallow filling with a classic peanut butter layer. Marshmallow has been one of the top requested flavors by fans on social media.
New, limited edition Reese’s Marshmallow Cups feature a layer of marshmallow filling with a classic peanut butter layer. Marshmallow has been one of the top requested flavors by fans on social media.
New, limited edition Reese’s Marshmallow Cups feature a layer of marshmallow filling with a classic peanut butter layer. Marshmallow has been one of the top requested flavors by fans on social media.
New, limited edition Reese’s Marshmallow Cups feature a layer of marshmallow filling with a classic peanut butter layer. Marshmallow has been one of the top requested flavors by fans on social media.
New, limited edition Reese’s Marshmallow Cups feature a layer of marshmallow filling with a classic peanut butter layer. Marshmallow has been one of the top requested flavors by fans on social media.
New, limited edition Reese’s Marshmallow Cups feature a layer of marshmallow filling with a classic peanut butter layer. Marshmallow has been one of the top requested flavors by fans on social media.
Reese’s Strawberry PB&J is returning to shelves for the first time since 2025. The product has a layer of classic peanut butter along with a layer of strawberry flavored filling.
Reese’s Strawberry PB&J is returning to shelves for the first time since 2025. The product has a layer of classic peanut butter along with a layer of strawberry flavored filling.
Reese’s Strawberry PB&J is returning to shelves for the first time since 2025. The product has a layer of classic peanut butter along with a layer of strawberry flavored filling.
Reese’s Strawberry PB&J is returning to shelves for the first time since 2025. The product has a layer of classic peanut butter along with a layer of strawberry flavored filling.
Reese’s Strawberry PB&J is returning to shelves for the first time since 2025. The product has a layer of classic peanut butter along with a layer of strawberry flavored filling.
Reese’s Strawberry PB&J is returning to shelves for the first time since 2025. The product has a layer of classic peanut butter along with a layer of strawberry flavored filling.
New, limited edition Reese’s Marshmallow Cups feature a layer of marshmallow filling with a classic peanut butter layer. Marshmallow has been one of the top requested flavors by fans on social media. New, limited edition Reese’s Marshmallow Cups feature a layer of marshmallow filling with a classic peanut butter layer. Marshmallow has been one of the top requested flavors by fans on social media. New, limited edition Reese’s Marshmallow Cups feature a layer of marshmallow filling with a classic peanut butter layer. Marshmallow has been one of the top requested flavors by fans on social media. Reese’s Strawberry PB&J is returning to shelves for the first time since 2025. The product has a layer of classic peanut butter along with a layer of strawberry flavored filling. Reese’s Strawberry PB&J is returning to shelves for the first time since 2025. The product has a layer of classic peanut butter along with a layer of strawberry flavored filling. Reese’s Strawberry PB&J is returning to shelves for the first time since 2025. The product has a layer of classic peanut butter along with a layer of strawberry flavored filling.

"Somewhere between childhood and adulthood, lunch lost its magic," said Melissa Blette, Senior Brand Manager, Reese's. "Reese's is here to shake things up and bring the fun back with a bold, signature combination that is unmistakably Reese's. We took flavors people grew up loving and combined them with our iconic peanut butter cup, because if you're going to do lunch, you might as well do it the Reese's way."

Flavor Profiles & Details

  • The new Reese's Marshmallow Cup features smooth milk chocolate, Reese's classic peanut butter with a layer of marshmallow flavored filling.
  • The returning Reese's Strawberry PB&J Cup features the same signature milk chocolate, Reese's classic peanut butter with a layer of strawberry flavored filling.

Where Fans Can Find The New Reese's Products
Both flavors are now available nationwide for a limited time and are offered in Standard Big Cups, King Big Cups and Snack Size Bag sizes.  Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

FAQs

What inspired these flavors of Reese's?
Reese's took flavors people grew up loving and gave them the unmistakable Reese's treatment. Inspired by classic PB&J and marshmallow sandwiches, these limited‑edition Cups put a bold spin on familiar favorites, proving once again that no one does flavor mashups quite like Reese's.

Why is Reese's bringing back the Strawberry PB&J?
After a strong debut in 2025, fans made it clear they wanted more and at Reese's, we listened. Strawberry PB&J quickly became a standout, and bringing it back was an easy yes.

Are these flavors part of the permanent Reese's lineup?
No, these flavors are available for a limited time only.

What sizes are the flavors available in?
Both flavors are available now, nationwide for a limited time and are offered in Standard Big Cups, King Big Cups and Snack Size Bag sizes.

About The Hershey Company
The Hershey Company is an industry leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, KIT KAT®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers, and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

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SOURCE The Hershey Company

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