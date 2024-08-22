REESTABLISHED AERIAL MACHINE & TOOL FOCUSES ON SURVIVABILITY SOLUTIONS FOR THE MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDER COMMUNITIES

Company sells Capewell business units to focus solely on survival, safety, and protection solutions designed to save lives.

MEADOWS OF DAN, Va., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Private Equity of Wayne, PA, a leader in the lower middle market private equity space for decades, announced today that it has sold its Capewell business units to the HEICO Corporation. Argosy Private Equity will retain both Aerial Machine & Tool Corp, a leader in custom-engineered survivability solutions, and Rhine Air Inc, a leading provider of reliable aviation maintenance ventilation and respiratory protection systems. The sale of Capewell and its aerial delivery and descent devices divisions, enabled by advisors Houlihan Lokey and Stevens & Lee, underscores Argosy's unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class lifesaving products and solutions to the Armed Forces and First Responder Communities across the globe.

Aerial's singular focus underscores an unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class survivability solutions. Post this Aerial Machine & Tool is committed to providing the most innovative, most effective custom-engineered aviation combat equipment and survivability solutions on the market. The company has chosen to divest the aerial delivery business unit and focus exclusively on providing best-in-class survivability solutions for the Armed Forces and first responders across the country.

"High risk environments require high performance solutions with unwavering reliability. That's why we're committed to providing the most innovative, most reliable, and most effective custom-engineered survivability solutions on the market", said Thomas Weidley, Chief Executive Officer of both Rhine Air Inc and Aerial Machine & Tool Corp, also known as Aerial. "After a decade of operating as an integrated company, the time is right to reestablish and revitalize our Aerial roots. Selling the Capewell business units frees up operational capacity and allows our organization to focus and invest squarely on solutions that save lives."

Aerial Machine & Tool Corp manufactures, sells, and services aviation safety, survival, and protection equipment and tactical gear for the military, law enforcement, and first responder communities around the world — designing, prototyping, testing, and refining products that must perform flawlessly in life-or-death situations.

Aerial was founded in 1926 as a machine shop dedicated to producing high-quality metal products. The organization's rigorous quality standards led it to becoming a prime contractor for the United States Department of War (now the Department of Defense) by 1940 — less than two decades after its inception. During World War II, the Company provided critical bolt and bracket assemblies to the U.S. Army Air Forces (now the U.S. Air Force). Sewing capabilities were added to the company's capabilities and in the years that followed, the company began to specialize in life-safety equipment.

In 1988, Aerial Machine & Tool Corp relocated its operations to Meadows of Dan, Virginia. Since then, the company has steadily built its capabilities and technological expertise in the areas of heavy duty and light technical sewing and cutting, emergency breathing systems and associated support and sustainment equipment, precision machining, radio frequency welding of flotation, and finishing of high tolerance metal parts for a variety of survivability products for the Armed Services and First Responder Communities across the United States.

"Everything we do is designed to increase survivability and improve mission success for our warfighters and first responders who, without hesitation, put their lives on the line helping others or supporting critical operations around the world," Weidley added. "Backed by continued Argosy investments and a history of innovation that spans nearly a century, our solutions, products, and services have made us the go-to experts for survivability solutions."

Known for its Berry Amendment compliant high-precision technical sewing, Aerial manufactures a full suite of best-in-class emergency breathing systems, flotations collars and devices, tactical vests and harnesses, personal restraints and seatbelts, parachute harnesses, search and rescue equipment, and other mission-critical products designed to keep military and first responders safe in high-risk environments. In addition, the company offers custom-engineered solutions designed to meet the specific needs of its individual customers.

Aerial also provides real-world safety and survivability solutions training in its Meadows of Dan, VA location and works with the United States Armed Forces to develop doctrine and technical instruction documents.

Its sister company, Rhine Air Inc, manufactures and distributes high-quality, highly versatile aircraft fuel tank and hazardous environment ventilation and respiratory protection equipment to support aviation maintenance organizations around the world.

About Aerial Machine & Tool

Founded in 1926, Aerial Machine & Tool Corporation is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of survivability products and services for the defense and commercial communities. Aerial Machine & Tool Corporation supplies the Department of Defense and First Responder Communities around the country with the most innovative, most effective custom-engineered solutions capable of withstanding today's dangerous operating environments. The company also offers through-life support, training, and doctrine development as part of its mission to save lives and increase operational success. Aerial Machine & Tool Corporation maintains strong relationships with large government prime contractors and is a vital part of the global supply chain.

To learn more, visit www.AerialMT.com

