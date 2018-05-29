Refac Selects Mi9 Retail to Drive Its Digital Transformation Strategy

Refac is a leading provider of vision care products and services in the US and Canada. Refac is the parent company of Nationwide Vision and U.S. Vision, which operate both free-standing stores and lease departments for major retailers such as JCPenney, BJ's, Meijer and Boscov's. The company was originally founded by opticians and is proud of their end-to-end vertical supply chain. Believing that the quality of sight enhances the quality of life, Refac is focused on providing the consumer with unparalleled value, selection, quality and convenience for their family's eyecare needs.

Mi9 offered the feature-rich integrated retail suite US Vision was searching for, with tools such as omni-channel inventory management, retail analytics, demand planning, and e-commerce, all available out of the box without the need for third-party plugins. "When we realized that we could eliminate unnecessary costs and complexity by partnering with Mi9 Retail and get everything we needed through one trusted source, the decision to migrate to the Mi9 suite was an easy one," said Caroline Flagler, SVP of Marketing and Merchandising at U.S. Vision. "We will now be able to manage multiple systems from a single back-office, reducing costs and inefficiencies. Unlike most software providers, Mi9 Retail owns the entire project from start to finish and will be handling both the software and implementation. We look forward to partnering with Mi9 to offer the user experience our customers expect and are excited to see a quick return on investment."

"Mi9 Retail will empower Refac with the tools they need to remain competitive in a rapidly changing business landscape," said Neil Moses, CEO of Mi9 Retail. "The keen eye they show for innovation will ensure the prosperity of their business for years to come, and we look forward to helping them reach their business goals."

About Mi9 Retail

Mi9 Retail is the fastest growing provider of enterprise software for retailers, wholesalers, and brands. Mi9 enables the world's leading retailers to automate and optimize their entire Plan-to-Sell™process, from planning to executing, influencing, and selling merchandise in-store, online, and on any device. Mi9 corporate retail systems facilitate better planning, master data management, allocation, and replenishment, and Mi9 customer engagement and point-of-purchase systems boost revenue across digital and brick-and-mortar channels. Our solutions are connected via a common analytics framework that serves as the foundation of the system and speeds time to insight with role-based dashboards, KPIs, and governed self-service data discovery. Mi9 Retail is committed to helping retailers on their path to success, so they can maximize revenue and customer engagement while minimizing costs. Visit www.mi9retail.com to learn more.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/refac-selects-mi9-retail-to-drive-its-digital-transformation-strategy-300655642.html

SOURCE Mi9 Retail

Related Links

http://www.mi9retail.com

