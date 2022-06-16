REFER - New Nationwide Real Estate Referral Network Launches

SAN DIEGO , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REFER, a first of its kind real estate referral network, has officially launched in the United States and Canada. REFER's member roster already boasts real estate professionals in close to 100 different cities, with over $1.2 billion dollars in combined real estate sales volume.

REFER co-founder, Jason Cassity REFER co-founder, Eric Simon

Co-founded by San Diego real estate agent Jason Cassity ( The Cassity Team x COMPASS ), and Eric Simon ( The Broke Agent ), REFER aims to set itself apart from the traditional real estate referral group model by over-indexing on providing additional value back to their members, aside from just the referrals that are made within the community. Exclusive "Speaker Sessions," giveaways, in-person events, and industry partnerships highlight some of the additional offerings in REFER.

"I have been a member of other referral networks in the past, and saw a real opportunity to build something great for our members. At REFER, we are going to over-index in useful value-adds, so that come renewal time next year, every member wants to re-join, whether they received a referral or not. We're really not trying to build a business, as much as we are a community," says Cassity.

REFER has already booked some of the real estate industry's biggest, A-List speakers and personalities, for their "Speaker Sessions." These :30-:60 minute interviews and Q&A sessions are exclusive to the REFER community. Booked speakers include 4x time best-selling author Chris Smith (June), and leading real estate coaches Jason Pantana (July) & Tom Ferry (Aug).

Many of the cities were booked during pre-sale, but a few select spots remain. For more information about membership in REFER, contact them at www.refernetwork.co/contact .

Media Contact:

Jason Cassity

619-800-6178

[email protected]

SOURCE REFER, LLC