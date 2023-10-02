Reflective sportswear market to grow by USD 333.51 million from 2022 to 2027, Presence of companies like adidas AG, ASICS Corp. and Columbia Sportswear Co, and more makes the market fragmented- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The reflective sportswear market is estimated to grow by USD 333.51 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%. The reflective sportswear market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer reflective sportswear market are adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Columbia Sportswear Co, Hanesbrands Inc., Hey Reflecto, illumiNITE, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Pactimo LLC, Pentland Brands Ltd, Proviz Ltd., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Reflective Apparel, Reflective Apparel LLC, SHEICO Group, SHIMANO INC, Sugoi, Under Armour Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Reflective Sportswear Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • adidas AG - The company offers reflective sportwear through its brand-run reflective jackets.
  • ASICS Corp. - The company offers reflective sportswear such as lite show jackets, and lite show shorts among others.
  • Hey Reflecto - The company offers reflective sportswear which are artist-designed, handmade, ethical, and made from eco materials.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In North America, cycling, biking, hiking, caving, and other challenging adventure sports have increased participation rates. The North American region is a popular destination for many adventure sports activities enjoyed by both tourists and locals. Night caving and mountain biking are the most popular adventure sports in the region. McMinnville, Tennessee, US, is a popular location for nighttime caving. It has more than 32 miles of underground tunnels with different rock formations, waterfalls, and lakes. Thus, such factors are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Improved marketing strategies by key competitors
  • Key Trend - Better use of raw materials and technology in manufacturing reflective sportswear
  • Major Challenges - Increased availability of counterfeit products

 Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into apparels, footwear, and others. The market share growth by the apparels segment will be significant during the forecast period. 

