Reflex Tuning Now Offering Audi & Volkswagen Remote Starter Installs and Undercoating Services

HOOKSETT, N.H., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflex Tuning, a woman-owned Audi and Volkswagen service center located in Hooksett, New Hampshire has announced a series of new services available to their customers.

Reflex Tuning is now offering Audi and Volkswagen remote starter installation , a service that many New England drivers consider essential during the chilly winter months. Beyond comfort, this service offers convenience as well as many additional features that can be used with a smartphone app.

Heather Zaccone, Reflex Tuning owner and founder.

Reflex Tuning owner and founder, Heather Zaccone said, "We are excited to bring these new services to our customers. Many Audi and Volkswagen drivers want a remote starter, but these features are not factory-installed. Remote starters are great for New Hampshire winters, and can also be used in the summer to keep your car cool. If you have pets, having a remote starter makes traveling safer and easier."

Reflex Tuning has announced it has also added professional vehicle undercoating to the growing list of services they offer to Audi & VW customers . In New England, the seasons can have a harsh impact on vehicles, and undercoating is a great way to prevent corrosion and protect a customer's investment.

Zaccone says, "Undercoating adds great resale value and prevents long-term corrosion. Corrosion, also known as rust, is common in any vehicle that is driven in New Hampshire. As a top-rated Audi and Volkswagen dealership alternative, undercoating is one of the many services we offer that cannot be found at a dealership."

To learn more about Reflex Tuning in Hooksett, NH, visit here: https://reflextuning.com .

