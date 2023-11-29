ReFocus Eye Health Expands its Partner Network in DC, PA, NJ, and CT

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFocus Eye Health is excited to announce its newest partnership with Washington Eye Institute. Founded by Dr. Michael Summerfield, Washington Eye Institute's eight clinicians provide full-scope ophthalmologic care to its patients in the greater Washington-DC area with offices in Greenbelt, Rockville, and Cumberland, Maryland. This collaboration signals ReFocus Eye Health's commitment to amplifying world-class eye care in the greater Washington DC-Metro Area.

"This partnership with ReFocus Eye Health enhances our efficiency and effectiveness. Leveraging the resources and knowledge of ReFocus will enable us to provide the best possible eye care to the broader DC community," stated Dr. Summerfield.

ReFocus CEO Jeff Rinkov further comments, "We are thrilled to partner with WEI, a leading practice in the area with exceptional providers, outstanding staff, and a strong patient-centric culture. This affiliation is significant as it marks our first partnership in Maryland and the greater DC-Metro Area, a market in which we intend to grow over the next several years."

The recent affiliation with Washington Eye Institute is the seventh group to join ReFocus Eye Health in 2023. Additional partnerships completed in 2023 include:

Philadelphia Retina Associates

An innovative three-location clinic specializing in treating retinal eye conditions and retinal vascular diseases. Founded by eminent physicians Joshua M. Greene , M.D. and Hugo M. Linares , D.O., this collaboration signals ReFocus Eye Health's commitment to amplifying world-class retina care in Philadelphia and beyond.



Ophthalmology Physicians and Surgeons

A full-service practice that offers a broad range of ophthalmic specialties, including comprehensive eye care, cataract surgery, LASIK, glaucoma, retina, and other contemporary procedures and treatments. The practice serves patients from its five locations in Pennsylvania , including North Wales , Hatboro , Trappe , and Bethlehem .



Garden State Eye Physicians

A leading patient-centric ophthalmology practice that provides a comprehensive suite of ophthalmic specialties, including glaucoma, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, routine eye exams, and contact lens fittings. Led by Drs. Harry Grossman and Charles Glass , the practice serves patients from its two locations in Marlton and Lumberton, NJ .



Retina Associates of Greater Philadelphia

A premier ophthalmological practice specializing in medical and surgical diseases of the retina and vitreous. Led by Drs. Jonathan Belmont and Robert Kleiner , the practice is a recognized leader in retina conditions and has established a long-standing reputation for providing excellent patient care. The practice serves patients from its two locations in King of Prussia and North Wales, PA.



Primary Eye Care Center

A multi-specialty group with expertise in glaucoma, corneal, and cataract surgeries. Led by Drs. James Pasternack and Kevin Dinowitz , the practice is regarded as one of New England's leading eye care centers, serving its patients from three locations in Bloomfield , Stamford , and Avon, CT .



Stamford Eye Associates

A specialty eye surgery practice based in Stamford, CT . The practice, led by Dr. Gregory M. Gallousis , excels in glaucoma, cataract, and oculoplastic-cosmetic eye surgery.

About ReFocus Eye Health

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, ReFocus Eye Health is a management services organization committed to providing unparalleled eye care through its vast network of affiliated eye care specialists. The ReFocus affiliate network includes 47 locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and the DC area. To learn more, visit www.refocuseyedoctors.com.

Media Contact:

Zvi Pardes

Sr. Marketing Manager

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ReFocus Eye Health