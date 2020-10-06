Refractories Market by Form, Alkalinity, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Refractories Market by Form (Shaped Refractories, Unshaped Refractories), Alkalinity (Acidic & Neutral Basic), End-use Industry (Iron & Steel, Power Generation, Non-Ferrous Metals, Cement, Glass), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Refractories market is estimated to be USD 23.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2025.



The market is witnessing moderate growth, owing to increasing application, technological advancements, and growing demand for these refractories in the Asia-Pacific and Europe. Refractories are largely used in the iron & steel industry. The increasing use of refractories and the rising construction activities is driving the refractories market. Strict environmental and government regulations is the restraints for the Refractories market.



Iron & Steel segment is expected to lead the Refractories market during the forecast period



The iron & steel industry will continue to lead the Refractories market, , accounting for a share of 60% of the overall market, in 2019 terms of value. This was due to the increasing demand for infrastructure development and mounting demand for consumer goods such as automobiles. The increasing preference for high-cost, high-performance refractories is driven by the need to improve the quality of life, health & environment, and shift to clean, alternative sources of manufacturing.



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for Refractories



Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Refractories market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of refractories in the iron & steel, power generation cement, and glass industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia have led to an increased demand for Refractories in the Asia-Pacific region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Refractories Market

4.2 Refractories Market, by Major Countries

4.3 Global Refractories Market, by End-Use Industry and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Infrastructural Development in Emerging Countries

5.2.1.2 High Growth Rate Witnessed by the Non-Metallic Minerals Industry

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for High-Grade Refractories from the Iron & Steel Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Restrictions on the Use of Refractories due to the Growing Environmental Concerns

5.2.2.2 Monopoly of China Over Raw Material Supply

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Recycling of Refractory Materials

5.2.3.2 Consolidation of the Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Overdependence on the Iron & Steel Industry

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Rivalry Among Existing Players

5.3.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators



6 Refractories Market, by Form

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Shaped Refractories

6.1.1.1 Increasing Demand from Boilers, Nuclear Reactors, and Cement Kilns is Driving the Demand for Shaped Refractories

6.1.2 Unshaped Refractories

6.1.2.1 Qualities such as Ease-of-Use and Better Volume Stability are Increasing the Demand for Unshaped Refractories



7 Refractories Market, by Alkalinity

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Acidic & Neutral Refractories

7.1.1.1 Increasing Demand from Steel, Non-Ferrous Metal, and Cement Industries is Driving the Demand for Acidic & Neutral Refractories

7.1.1.2 Silica Refractories

7.1.1.3 Fireclay Refractories

7.1.1.4 Alumina Refractories

7.1.1.5 Zirconia Refractories

7.1.1.6 Chromite Refractories

7.1.1.7 Carbon Refractories

7.1.2 Basic Refractories

7.1.2.1 Increasing Demand from High-Temperature Furnaces, Boilers, and Cement Kilns is Driving the Basic Refractories Market

7.1.2.2 Magnesite Refractories

7.1.2.3 Dolomite Refractories



8 Refractories Market, by End-use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Iron & Steel

8.1.1.1 Demand from Major Steel Making Countries is Driving the Market for Refractories

8.1.2 Power Generation

8.1.2.1 Demand for Refractories from the Power Generation Industry is Witnessing Slow Growth

8.1.3 Non-Ferrous Metal

8.1.3.1 Increasing Demand from Automotive and Aviation Industries is Driving the Demand for Refractories for Non-Ferrous Metals

8.1.4 Cement

8.1.4.1 Infrastructural Developments in Emerging Economies are Driving the Demand for Refractories in the Cement Industry

8.1.5 Glass

8.1.5.1 Growing Residential and Commercial Construction in Emerging Economies is Driving the Demand for Refractories in the Glass Industry

8.1.6 Other Industries

8.1.6.1 Growing Chemical and Aerospace Industries are Driving the Demand for Refractories



9 Refractories Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 in APAC

9.2.2 China

9.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Iron & Steel in Construction Industry

9.2.3 Japan

9.2.3.1 High Demand from Automobile Industry

9.2.4 India

9.2.4.1 Growth of Iron & Steel, Glass, and Power Generation Industries

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.5.1 Electronic & Home Entertainment Industries Increasing Demand for Glass

9.2.6 Australia

9.2.6.1 High Demand for Iron & Steel in Construction Industry

9.2.7 Rest of APAC

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 in Europe

9.3.2 Russia

9.3.2.1 Infrastructural Development and Urbanization Have Increased the Demand for Refractories in Russia

9.3.3 Germany

9.3.3.1 Growth of the Construction Industry Boosting Market

9.3.4 Turkey

9.3.4.1 Rising Demand for Iron and Steel

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.5.1 Cement and Glass Industries to Drive the Refractories Market

9.3.6 France

9.3.6.1 Iron & Steel and Non-Ferrous Metals Industries Boosting Demand

9.3.7 Spain

9.3.7.1 Increased Export of Iron & Steel Has Boosted the Demand for Refractories in Spain

9.3.8 UK

9.3.8.1 Increased Demand from Glass and Iron & Steel Industries

9.3.9 Rest of Europe

9.4 North America

9.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 in North America

9.4.2 US

9.4.2.1 Increased Demand for Iron & Steel Has Boosted the Demand for Refractories in the Country

9.4.3 Canada

9.4.3.1 The Construction Industry Has Boosted the Demand for Refractories in the Country

9.4.4 Mexico

9.4.4.1 Increased Demand for Automobiles Has Boosted the Demand for Refractories in the Country

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 in Middle East & Africa

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2.1 Growth of the Power Generation Sector

9.5.3 South Africa

9.5.3.1 Growth of the Construction Sector Supporting the Market

9.5.4 UAE

9.5.4.1 Development of the Non-Oil Sector to Augment Market Growth

9.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.5.5.1 Infrastructural Development to Boost Demand for Refractories

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on South America

9.6.2 Brazil

9.6.2.1 The Increasing Demand for Iron & Steel and Glass to Boost the Demand for Refractories

9.6.3 Argentina

9.6.3.1 The Increasing Demand for Non-Ferrous Metals to Boost the Demand for Refractories

9.6.4 Rest of South America

9.6.4.1 The Increase in Demand for Infrastructural Development to Boost the Demand for Refractories



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Scenario

10.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2019

10.3.1 RHI Magnesita (Austria)

10.3.2 Vesuvius plc (UK)

10.3.3 Shinagawa Refractories (Japan)

10.3.4 Krosaki Harima Corporation (Japan)

10.3.5 Saint-Gobain SA (France)

10.3.6 Other Major Players

10.4 Competitive Situations & Trends

10.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.2 New Product Developments

10.4.3 Expansions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 RHI Magnesita

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.1.5 Winning Imperatives

11.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies

11.1.7 Threat from Competition

11.1.8 Right to Win

11.2 Vesuvius

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Offered

11.2.3 Recent Developments

11.2.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2.5 Winning Imperatives

11.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies

11.2.7 Threat from Competition

11.2.8 Right to Win

11.3 Krosaki Harima

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Offered

11.3.3 Recent Developments

11.3.4 SWOT Analysis

11.3.5 Winning Imperatives

11.3.6 Current Focus and Strategies

11.3.7 Threat from Competition

11.3.8 Right to Win

11.4 Shinagawa Refractories

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Offered

11.4.3 SWOT Analysis

11.4.4 Winning Imperatives

11.4.5 Current Focus and Strategies

11.4.6 Threat from Competition

11.4.7 Right to Win

11.5 Saint-Gobain

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Offered

11.5.3 Recent Developments

11.5.4 SWOT Analysis

11.5.5 Winning Imperatives

11.5.6 Current Focus and Strategies

11.5.7 Threat from Competition

11.5.8 Right to Win

11.6 Corning Incorporated

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Offered

11.6.3 SWOT Analysis

11.6.4 Analyst's View

11.7 Morgan Advanced Materials

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Offered

11.7.3 Recent Developments

11.7.4 SWOT Analysis

11.7.5 Analyst's View

11.8 Coorstek Incorporated

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Offered

11.8.3 Recent Developments

11.9 Harbisonwalker International

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Offered

11.9.3 Recent Developments

11.10 Imerys

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Offered

11.10.3 Recent Developments

11.10.4 SWOT Analysis

11.10.5 Analyst's View

11.11 Chosun Refractories

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Offered

11.11.3 SWOT Analysis

11.11.4 Analyst's View

11.12 Additional Companies

11.12.1 Puyang Refractories Group

11.12.2 IFGL Refractories

11.12.3 Resco Products

11.12.4 Refractechnik Holding GmbH

11.12.5 Minteq International

11.12.6 Magnezit Group

11.12.7 Cerco

11.12.8 Almatis GmbH

11.12.9 Alteo Holding

11.12.10 Aluchem

11.12.11 Lhoist

11.12.12 Allied Minerals Products

11.12.13 Zhejiang Zili Advanced Materials

11.12.14 Ruitai Materials Technology

11.12.15 Liaoning Qinghua Refractories Co. Ltd.



12 Appendix



