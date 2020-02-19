Refractories Market Report 2020; Forecast to 2025 - Non-Ferrous Applications to Spearhead Growth
Feb 19, 2020, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refractories - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Refractories market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.6%.
Bricks & Shapes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.1 Billion by the year 2025, Bricks & Shapes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$170.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$133.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Bricks & Shapes will reach a market size of US$875.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Acera Technology
- Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd.
- HarbisonWalker International
- Imerys
- Krosaki Harima Corporation
- Magnezit Group
- MINTEQ International, Inc.
- Refratechnik Group
- RHI Magnesita N.V.
- Saint-Gobain S.A.
- SEEIF Ceramic, a.s.
- Shinagawa Refractories Co. Ltd.
- Vesuvius plc
Key Topics Covered
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- A Prelude
- Key Factors Determining Growth in Refractories Market
- Select Key Trends in the Global Refractory Market
- Recent Market Activity
- Outlook
- Regional Outlook
- Current and Future Analysis
- Volume Demand
- Value Sales
- Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Refractories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Large Scale Renewable Energy Developments to Affect Refractories
- Cement Industry to Provide Stable Market
- Iron and Steel - the Major Demand Generator for Refractories
- Refractory Usage Levels to Drop
- Monolithics Expected to Outshine Bricks and Shapes
- Non-Ferrous Applications to Spearhead Growth in Refractories Market
- India Takes Over the Growth Mantle from China
- Customization of Refractories Catches On
- A Highly Fragmented Marketplace Benefits Raw Material Suppliers
- Demand for Efficient and Durable Refractories Rises
- Technological Developments
- Advancements in Material Technology
- Stellar Materials' Single Formulation for Any Installation Method
- Anti-Hydration MgO-CaO
- Advancements in Engineering
- Researchers Explore Usage of Nanomaterials in Refractory Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
(Total Companies Profiled: 105)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p6uu8z
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article